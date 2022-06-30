New Luxury Cabin Is Designed to Become a Sleep Paradise During Long Flights

When it comes to ultra-long flights, all the benefits of fancy modern technology fade in comparison to the lack of sleep. A great sleep and more privacy are apparently what those flying to New Zealand are seeking, so the luxury solutions unveiled by Air New Zealand are aimed exactly at that.
Imagine taking a cozy nap in bunk beds, or dining with your partner in privacy, while flying all the way to the beautiful New Zealand. The country’s flagship airline has completed a five-year research into what customers want, and the answer is reflected into several types of new cabin seats.
The airline is soon renewing its fleet with eight Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. Together with its current retrofitted 787-9 aircraft, they will sport the new options that are redefining comfort air travel comfort and luxury.
From the four Economy seat configurations to the two Business Premier ones, passengers will get to enjoy much more space and flexibility. Skynest, for example, brings six sleep pods that claim to be the first of their kind in the world, each one as comfortable as real bed. The Business Premier Luxe seat is at the top of the line, offering an intimate enclave with a fully-closing door and enough room for two passengers to dine together.
In addition to the innovative seats themselves, the cabins are designed to favor sleep and relaxation through multiple means – special lighting, breathable fabrics, lighter food options, relaxing teas and balms, plus “Zentertainment,” described as a meditative content displayed on the multimedia screens. Also, the interior style is inspired by the beautiful natural surroundings of New Zealand.
Like most innovations today, this new cabin solution is also built around sustainability. Using sustainable fabrics instead of leather, as well as lighter service ware, is not only better for the environment, but also reduces the aircraft’s overall weight, which helps cut (even if by a small percentage) CO2 emissions.
Air New Zealand’s new cabin solutions will be available starting 2024.
