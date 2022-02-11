This New Cabin Inspired by Residential Luxury Boasts Collins Aerospace-Developed Seats

Until eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing) will make air travel much faster, we still have to deal with the unpleasant parts of long, exhausting flights. But airlines keep working on ways to make these flights more comfortable for passengers, and the new business class cabin unveiled by Finnair is a great example.
A combination of residential luxury and inspiration derived from Nordic nature is what makes this new business class cabin stand out, and at the forefront is the AirLounge seat, developed by the prestigious Collins Aerospace. Finland’s largest airline and flag carrier has redesigned its long-haul cabin, from business class to an updated economy class.
The main star of the redesigned cabin is AirLounge, a seat concept originally created by London-based PriestmanGoode, developed by Collins Aerospace, and customized by Finnair together with its design partner, Tangerine. The main idea was to replace previous complicated seat mechanisms with ergonomic, flexible 3D shells.
This “fixed contoured shell” without a recline enables passengers to feel at home as much as possible. They can relax in various sitting positions, with the help of cozy cushions, or they can turn the seat into a comfortable bed, featuring a mattress and duvet. The duvet and pillows were created by a Finnish fashion house, called Marimekko, specifically for the business class.
Inspired by lounge furniture, in the same color scheme as the airline’s lounges at the Helsinki Airport, this new seat also comes with integrated storage options, a flexible table that can be used for dining, reading or working, and a customized lamp. While comfortably seated in the AirLounge, passengers can also enjoy the upgraded entertainment system, featuring a wider 18” screen, and premium connectivity.
The cabin itself reveals a new look, inspired by the Nordic style. New textiles, chinaware, and a new meal make the in-flight experience more sophisticated. Also, redesigned mood lighting works hand-in-hand with the in-seat lighting for the perfect atmosphere.
The new seating concept, inspired by residential premium comfort, will be available on the airline’s entire fleet of Airbus A330 and A350 aircraft.
