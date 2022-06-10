Award-Winning Interior Design for the Boeing MAX 8 Private Jet Is Inspired by Spa Retreats

Imagine owning a private jet that’s the modified version of a world-famous airliner. Such an impressive aircraft would need an interior to match. Greenpoint Technologies envisioned a spectacular cabin design inspired by the most luxurious spa retreats, and was rewarded with a prestigious trophy.
The International Yacht & Aviation Awards are hosted by the two famous design magazines “Design et al” and “Luxe et al.” This year, the coveted Private Jet Concept Award went to Greenpoint Technologies, for a gorgeous interior concept called Retreat.
As its name suggests, it was inspired by a luxurious spa heaven. Opaque glass walls blend with bespoke cabinetry and oversized OLED monitors that show either selected videos or breathtaking images captured by the HD cameras. The ceiling itself was inspired by flowing water, boasting a high-gloss panel system that creates the illusion of a river.
Live greenery in the form of internally-lit terrariums amplifies the spa-like atmosphere. The goal was to combine sustainability and a closer connection to nature with the top-level technology expected of a private jet cabin.
Retreat was designed for the VIP Boeing MAX 8 business jet. The private jet version of Boeing’s commercial airliner, the BBJ MAX 8 can carry eight passengers, sporting a range of 6,640 nautical miles (7,640 miles/12,300 km). The BBJ range also includes the MAX 9, with a smaller range, and the MAX 7, capable of covering up to 7,000 nautical miles (8,055 miles/12,964 km).
The first BBJ MAX was sold in 2018 to an undisclosed private customer. The price of this ultra-luxurious jet was estimated at $74 million, not including the bespoke interior. Adding an interior such as the Retreat design concept would most likely double the price.
In addition to being the winner of this prestigious award, Greenpoint Technologies’ VIP cabin concept is also a finalist in the Society of British & International Design (SBID) Awards 2022.
As its name suggests, it was inspired by a luxurious spa heaven. Opaque glass walls blend with bespoke cabinetry and oversized OLED monitors that show either selected videos or breathtaking images captured by the HD cameras. The ceiling itself was inspired by flowing water, boasting a high-gloss panel system that creates the illusion of a river.
Live greenery in the form of internally-lit terrariums amplifies the spa-like atmosphere. The goal was to combine sustainability and a closer connection to nature with the top-level technology expected of a private jet cabin.
Retreat was designed for the VIP Boeing MAX 8 business jet. The private jet version of Boeing’s commercial airliner, the BBJ MAX 8 can carry eight passengers, sporting a range of 6,640 nautical miles (7,640 miles/12,300 km). The BBJ range also includes the MAX 9, with a smaller range, and the MAX 7, capable of covering up to 7,000 nautical miles (8,055 miles/12,964 km).
The first BBJ MAX was sold in 2018 to an undisclosed private customer. The price of this ultra-luxurious jet was estimated at $74 million, not including the bespoke interior. Adding an interior such as the Retreat design concept would most likely double the price.
In addition to being the winner of this prestigious award, Greenpoint Technologies’ VIP cabin concept is also a finalist in the Society of British & International Design (SBID) Awards 2022.