New Business Class Cabin Designs Turn Flying Into a Luxurious Experience

It’s not all about cutting CO2 emissions and sustainability – the latest designs in the automotive industry also reflect a need for greater comfort, elevated style, and premium technology. The same goes for boats and airplanes. New features continue to redefine the meaning of luxury flying.
At this year’s Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) Safran unveiled not just one, but two new business class seats. The first one promises a stunning view, because comfort during prolonged flights also has a lot to do with being able to feel connected to the outside and resting your eyes by looking through the window.
The name VUE says it all: it’s a “window-facing experience” ensuring that every passenger gets to enjoy a beautiful view at all times. In addition to that, they also get direct aisle access, and plenty of room to move around, even with the table or TV deployed.
That’s possible thanks to the efficient cabin layout that makes a bold claim – VUE is supposed as comfortable for those who are traveling as wide-body airliner seats, while also being compact enough to be integrated onto narrow-body airframes. Plus, while it widens views of the surroundings, this cabin layout also offers great privacy, with no direct eye contact.
But privacy is the main focus of the other Safran seat design, called Unity. The door option can turn the seat space into a full suite, with the extra-large seat (bigger than those in its category) converting into an equally-comfortable fully-horizontal bed.
Another benefit of the Unity high-end forward-facing business class seats is that all passengers get direct access to the isles, and multiple storage spaces. It can also integrate one of the latest acoustic technologies developed by Safran Seats – a wireless system called Euphony.
VUE will be integrated by its first customers on aircraft from the Boeing 737 and the Airbus A320 families, while Unity will be available on Boeing 777 aircraft as well, in addition to the other two. Both of these new cabin layouts are set to enter service next year.
