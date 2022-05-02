Lufthansa Unveils the New A350 Munich With a Private Jet-Like Interior

As airlines are recovering from the effects of a two-year pandemic, they’re also getting back on track when it comes to fleet modernization and improving the flight experience for passengers. Lufthansa isn’t wasting any time – its most modern aircraft now also boasts an upgraded Business Class.
It was October 1960 when Lufthansa launched its first aircraft that was named after the Bavarian capital. The first Munich was a Boeing 707. Four more followed throughout the years, the most recent one being an Airbus A380 that was christened in 2010.
A decade later, a new flying Munich is born. A true ambassador of this famous city, it combines the eco-friendly features of modern aircraft with the top-level luxurious features of business jets.
The brand-new Lufthansa Airbus A350 “Munich” was recently christened by the Bavarian Minister President Dr. Markus Soder, at the Munich Airport. The A350-900 is the carrier’s most fuel efficient long-haul aircraft.
At a total length of 219 feet (66.8 meters) this next-generation airliner is able to cut CO2 emissions by 30% compared to the previous versions. It only burns around 0.6 gallons (2.5 liters) of kerosene per passenger, per 62 miles (100 km).
According to Airbus, the A350-900 can handle anything from short flights to ultra-long-range routes of up to 9,700 nautical miles (11,100 miles/18,000km). But its cabin is no less impressive, offering an elegant layout, low noise levels, and top-notch entertainment systems.
In the upgraded Business Class, passengers also enjoy premium seating, with more space in the shoulder area, direct access to the aisle for all seats, and more storage space. Plus, the seats can be converted into comfortable, 6.5-foot (2 meters) beds.
The elegant Lufthansa Airbus A350 "Munich" is ready to fly to Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, in Canada. But this is just the beginning. The German airline kicked off one of the largest modernization projects in its entire history, for all of its aircraft cabins. More will be unveiled next year.
