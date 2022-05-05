Engineering Students at TU Delft to Design an Eco-Friendly Aircraft Cabin for Embraer

It’s impossible to talk about the future of aviation without mentioning eco-friendly propulsion systems, alternative fuels, and sustainable concepts. While the first ones are strictly related to cutting CO2 emissions levels, sustainability is a broader concept that applies to the aircraft’s interior as well, in addition to its exterior design, manufacturing process, and its entire lifecycle.
We’ve seen it done in other industries before – inviting the young generation to actively participate in creating a vision for a cleaner future when it comes to mobility. Innovative concepts need fresh ideas, and that’s what students have to offer. Plus, by being involved in interesting design projects, they get a better understanding of what sustainability and eco-friendly design really mean.
Embraer, the aviation giant headquartered in Brazil, has made this possible for five students from the IDE Academy at the prestigious TU Delft University in the Netherlands. Things started last year when 60 students from this industrial design engineering school were invited to aircraft cabin concepts that were “environmentally responsible.” Through the competition, the aircraft manufacturer was looking for ideas for a “sustainable sexy interior” that would match its next-generation regional aircraft.
Five of the proposals were selected, and the students that came up with them got to present their ideas directly to the Embraer specialists during a special visit that recently took place. KLM Cityhopper, the operator of the largest fleet of E-Jets in Europe, also sent a representative to meet with the five finalists.
At the moment, Embraer did not share more details about the actual design concepts or what made them the best out of the 60 proposals. That’s because the five finalists are supposed to further develop their concepts and then re-submit the proof-of-concept designs. The factory tour and additional workshops most likely changed their perspective - in addition to their imagination and knowledge, they’ll now have a better understanding of the real-world process.
