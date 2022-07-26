World’s Longest Nonstop Passenger Flight to Also Be Highly Luxurious

We’ve seen several luxury airliner cabins revealed this year, and increased comfort when it comes to resting during flights seems to be the main trend. But what makes this particular first class configuration even more spectacular is the fact that it was designed for the Airbus A350 that will be completing the longest nonstop passenger flight in the world.
Australia had always wanted to offer direct flights from Sydney and Melbourne to New York and London. The dream will soon become reality – Qantas will be operating such flights as soon as 2025.
This ambitious launch is known as Project Sunrise, and it involved equipping a modern airliner with an ultra-powerful engine, and designing a cabin with a spectacular first class. Or “super first class,” as Qantas CEO Alan Joyce described it in an interview with Executive Traveller, according to Time Out.
Each Project Sunrise airliner will include six first class suites, arranged in a two-row configuration that maximizes spaciousness. One of the most unique features of these suites is that they include both an armchair and a bed, instead of the typical convertible seat that doubles as a bed. This alone gives us an idea of how spacious these suites really are.
Privacy is also one of the coveted attributes of first class, so this new suite will feature a high wall and a sliding door. Comparable to a luxury hotel room, only a lot smaller, this luxurious space reveals a hidden drawer that includes a personal pair of slippers.
The lucky first class passengers can sit back, relax, and take advantage of the 32” HD video screen, with premium entertainment. If they want the lighting, the temperature, or the humidity inside this luxury cocoon, there’s a dedicated tablet for that. Even the concept of storage space is elevated, including a personal wardrobe.
Earlier this year, Qantas confirmed that 12 new A350-1000 aircraft will be operating as part of Project Sunrise. The ultra-long-range airliners will be powered by the Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97, the most efficient large aviation engine that’s currently in operation.
