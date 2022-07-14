Virgin Atlantic Reveals Its New A330neo Boasting a State-of-the-Art Retreat Suite

After a temporary crisis brought on by the recent pandemic, airlines across the globe are refreshing their vision for the future. Judging by the latest offerings, this seems to focus on reduced CO2 emissions and on unprecedented levels of comfort for passengers.
People seem less willing to accept the downsides of extended flights, and are demanding higher levels of comfort that would make them feel more at home while in the sky. One of the responses to this trend is Virgin Atlantic’s new Retreat Suite, the airline’s most spacious suite ever.
It’s the main attraction of the Upper Class cabin of the A330-900neo. This Airbus aircraft is the latest to join the airline’s fleet, claiming to be more than 10% fuel efficient compared to the previous A330-300, and less noisy too.
The new Retreat Suite is large enough to allow up to four people to dine together, watch movies, or play games in privacy. In addition to the ottoman that can become an extra seat, there’s a six-foot (1.8 meters) seat that converts to a fully flat bed, plus a 27” touchscreen with Bluetooth connectivity. The Retreat Suite is comprised of two of these exclusive suites, placed at the front of the cabin.
The Loft, one of Virgin Atlantic’s trademarks, continues to be an impressive social area where up to eight passengers can relax, have a drink or a snack, while enjoying the latest entertainment technology. The A330neo also includes 30 new Upper Class suites, all forward-facing, offering passenger-controlled mood lighting and 17.3” touchscreen TVs, in addition to more space.
Virgin Atlantic also boasts about its “fastest ever Wi-Fi” being available across all the cabins, along with top-level entertainment systems and USB connections.
The first three A330neo aircraft will join its fleet starting September, with the first flight scheduled for early October. Boston will be the first route on which passengers can experience the new Retreat Suite and the other tempting features of this airliner that’s both eco-conscious and luxurious.
