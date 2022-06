Russia Plans Drastic Switch to Over 80% Domestically-Produced Aircraft

With manufacturers refusing to provide spare parts, leasing companies trying to take back their jets, and a big part of the world denying Russia’s access to its airspace, the country’s commercial aviation was practically frozen. Russia’s reaction is the decision to increase the percentage of domestically-produced aircraft operated by local airlines to over 80%.According to Reuters , Russian officials announced that a huge investment will support this plan. It seems that the government intends to pump 770 billion rubles (approximately $14.5 billion) in the country’s aviation industry.The intention to focus on domestically-produced airliners, from start to finish, isn’t new. For years, the country’s aviation industry has been slowly making progress towards mass-produced domestic airliners, with the explicit purpose of loosening the dependency on foreign-made parts. Before the current war broke out, a milestone was hit with the first flight of the MC-21-300. This medium-haul airliner developed by the Irkut Corporation boasts a unique feature – wings made of innovative composite materials, developed entirely in Russia, in collaboration with the prestigious Moscow State University. Thanks to the use of these domestically-developed composite materials instead of metal, and to the vacuum infusion technology that the Irkut Corporation claims to have patented in the country, the next-gen airplane has lightweight wings, which allow a wider fuselage.As a result, the MC-21 would boast an extended cabin, and an airframe with a high percentage of composite materials.At the moment, only the Sukhoi Superjet regional aircraft is mass-produced in Russia, Reuters reports, but most of its parts were imported. The government wants to have 80% of the airlines’ fleets comprised of domestically-produced aircraft, by 2030. But whether it will have the funds and the ability to achieve that is still up for debate.