World’s Largest Airline to Buy 100 Hydrogen-Electric Powertrains for Green Regional Jets

ZeroAvia is not the only company that’s developing hydrogen-electric alternative solutions for aviation, but it’s undoubtedly one of the most successful. The most recent investment in the company’s motor development project, together with a huge order, confirms it.
It’s still going to take several more years, but ZeroAvia is on track to deliver the first version of its hydrogen-electric powertrain, the ZA600, capable of powering aircraft of up to 19 seats, for a 300-nautical mile (345 miles/555 km) range. The company has already signed multiple agreements with important names in the industry, including Otto Aviation, MONTE, Shell, and Edmonton International Airports.
The latest to join this list happens to be the largest airline in the world, American Airlines. American announced not just an investment in ZeroAvia, but also the signing of a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) for the purchase of up to 100 hydrogen-electric motors.
It seems that the version that was selected by American is the ZA2000-RJ powertrain with a 2 to 5 MW range. This green powertrain would be integrated on regional jets. Aircraft equipped with the ZA2000-RJ could start operating by the end of this decade.
At the moment, ZeroAvia is focusing on the certification process for its ZA600 powertrain, with a range of up to 300 miles (483 km). Two Dornier 228 aircraft were retrofitted with the ZA600 and will conduct test flights in the UK and in California. This hydrogen-electric powertrain was developed as part of the HyFlyer II project, which is partially funded by the British government. Deliveries are expected to being in 2024.
On the other hand, American is also committed to achieving the climate targets by 2050. The future integration of these hydrogen-electric powertrains is just one of the steps it’s taking in that direction, in addition to purchasing and using SAF (sustainable aviation fuel).
