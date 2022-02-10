HyPoint to Develop a Groundbreaking Hydrogen Fuel Cell System at Its New UK Facility

Among other things, Britain also intends to become a leader in the hydrogen economy and has the potential for it, according to government officials and various players in mobility-related industries. The recent inauguration of a hydrogen fuel cell development and production site in Kent marks an important step in this direction, with important benefits for a future green aviation sector.
HyPoint was founded in Silicon Valley and is a NASA award-winner that wants to take hydrogen-powered aviation to the next level. It has already launched some exciting partnerships, including one with ZeroAvia, which was the first to conduct a hydrogen-powered electric passenger aircraft flight, and one with Piasecki Aircraft, which is currently developing the world’s first hydrogen-powered manned helicopter.
Taking a step further, the successful startup unveiled a new facility for its research laboratories and future production line. Located in Sandwich, Kent, inside the Discovery Park, the flagship facility will work closely with the company’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California. Within the next three years, it’s expected to grow enough to employ 100 workers and reach a 100 megawatts on-site capacity.
This is where HyPoint will further develop its innovative hydrogen fuel cell system that claims to be much better than any battery or fuel cell alternative. Its solution can deliver more than triple the power-to-weight ratio of conventional liquid-cooled fuel cell systems and more than seven times the energy density of current batteries.
HyPoint uses compressed air for cooling and for oxygen supply, and this innovative air-cooling system is what enables its solution to deliver 2,000 W/kg of specific power and 1,500 Wh/kg of energy density. But that’s not all. Last year, the startup partnered with chemical giant BASF to develop an even better fuel cell membrane. This will increase the system’s power and durability, taking it to 3,000 W/kg of specific power. According to HyPoint, this is enough to power narrow-body aircraft.
This upgraded hydrogen fuel cell system is set to become available in 2025, with the help of the new Sandwich facility.
