Photoshop Artist Imagines Silverado-Based Modern Chevrolet C10 Sports Truck

The Chevrolet C/K series of trucks replaced the Task Force for the 1960 model year on a dedicated platform with a drop-center frame that enabled a lower center of gravity. The second generation followed suit for 1967 while the third-gen Rounded Line ended production in 1991.
The biggest of the Big Three in Detroit developed a brand-new platform for the fourth generation, the GMT400. This generation saw GMC switch its full-size truck nomenclature from C/K to the Sierra moniker for 1988. As for the Chevy division, Silverado replaced the C/K handle for the 1999 model year.
From the standpoint of exterior design, the GMT800-based Silverado clearly isn’t on par with its predecessor. Even the 2022 Silverado fails to capture the rugged simplicity of the C/K series, which is why a Photoshop artist decided to redesign the 'Rado into a modern-day C10 with a go-faster makeover.
For starters, rendering meister Chopping Pixels gave the half-ton workhorse retro-styled headlights and a squared-off grille with a black-painted bowtie. The lower part of the front bumper is akin to a sports truck while the side-skirt extensions and the side mirrors ooze sportiness. Wide tires mounted on six-spoke wheels also need to be highlighted, along with wider fenders and a set of red-painted brake calipers that complement large brake rotors.
Of course, some of these stylistic elements don’t make sense in the real world for most people. The low-profile tires and front spoiler are my picks, but as far as the grille and headlights are concerned, GM should take notice because the recently facelifted Silverado looks too similar to the pre-facelift model.
The urgent need for an exterior refresh becomes extremely obvious if you park a Ford F-150 and a Ram 1500 next to Chevrolet’s half-ton pickup. On that note, one will certainly find solace in the single-cab, short-bed setup of the base Silverado WT, which is the perfect canvas for a hot-rodded truck.
From the standpoint of exterior design, the GMT800-based Silverado clearly isn’t on par with its predecessor. Even the 2022 Silverado fails to capture the rugged simplicity of the C/K series, which is why a Photoshop artist decided to redesign the 'Rado into a modern-day C10 with a go-faster makeover.
For starters, rendering meister Chopping Pixels gave the half-ton workhorse retro-styled headlights and a squared-off grille with a black-painted bowtie. The lower part of the front bumper is akin to a sports truck while the side-skirt extensions and the side mirrors ooze sportiness. Wide tires mounted on six-spoke wheels also need to be highlighted, along with wider fenders and a set of red-painted brake calipers that complement large brake rotors.
Of course, some of these stylistic elements don’t make sense in the real world for most people. The low-profile tires and front spoiler are my picks, but as far as the grille and headlights are concerned, GM should take notice because the recently facelifted Silverado looks too similar to the pre-facelift model.
The urgent need for an exterior refresh becomes extremely obvious if you park a Ford F-150 and a Ram 1500 next to Chevrolet’s half-ton pickup. On that note, one will certainly find solace in the single-cab, short-bed setup of the base Silverado WT, which is the perfect canvas for a hot-rodded truck.