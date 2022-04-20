Phoebe Burgess Drives Toyota Land Cruiser on Her Way to Tamworth Country Music Festival

Parallel to Coachella, held in the U.S., country fans can enjoy themselves at Tamworth Country Music Festival in Australia. Instagram influencer Phoebe Burgess was among the attendees and made the most of her Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport.
The Tamworth Country Music Festival, held in Tamworth, New South Wales, Australia, is an annual music festival, sponsored by Japanese carmaker Toyota.
Instagram influencer Phoebe Burgess, who used to be married to Sam Burgess, an English former professional rugby player, didn’t miss the opportunity to make the most of her Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 GR Sport.
Burgess received the “special delivery” vehicle in early February thanks to her partnership with the Japanese brand and she can’t stop raving about it. She previously called it a “dream,” and designated it the official “family car.”
Now she also drove it to the festival and posted a series of photos on Instagram, showing her next to the SUV. She posted a picture of herself sitting on top of the vehicle, writing: “Where to next, Cruiser? I’m thinking Tamworth.” When she arrived at her destination, she shared she went "straight to the 'Toyota Zone' to soak up the cars, the atmosphere, and, of course, the live music."
Depending on the market, the Toyota Land Cruiser GR Sport comes with two V6 twin-turbo engines: a 3.5-liter petrol and a 3.3-liter diesel. The petrol version is available with 409 horsepower (415 ps) and 480 lb-ft (651 Nm) of torque and it can reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 6.7 seconds.
The diesel option, which is to be the only one selling in Australia, received 304 horsepower (309 ps) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm). Resources are transferred to both axles via a ten-speed automatic gearbox.
Currently, the Toyota Land Cruiser isn’t available for purchase in the United States. But Phoebe Burgess seems to make the most of it in Australia.
Instagram influencer Phoebe Burgess, who used to be married to Sam Burgess, an English former professional rugby player, didn’t miss the opportunity to make the most of her Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 GR Sport.
Burgess received the “special delivery” vehicle in early February thanks to her partnership with the Japanese brand and she can’t stop raving about it. She previously called it a “dream,” and designated it the official “family car.”
Now she also drove it to the festival and posted a series of photos on Instagram, showing her next to the SUV. She posted a picture of herself sitting on top of the vehicle, writing: “Where to next, Cruiser? I’m thinking Tamworth.” When she arrived at her destination, she shared she went "straight to the 'Toyota Zone' to soak up the cars, the atmosphere, and, of course, the live music."
Depending on the market, the Toyota Land Cruiser GR Sport comes with two V6 twin-turbo engines: a 3.5-liter petrol and a 3.3-liter diesel. The petrol version is available with 409 horsepower (415 ps) and 480 lb-ft (651 Nm) of torque and it can reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 6.7 seconds.
The diesel option, which is to be the only one selling in Australia, received 304 horsepower (309 ps) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm). Resources are transferred to both axles via a ten-speed automatic gearbox.
Currently, the Toyota Land Cruiser isn’t available for purchase in the United States. But Phoebe Burgess seems to make the most of it in Australia.