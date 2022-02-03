Mercedes-AMG G 63 Takes On a Toyota Land Cruiser in an Uphill Drag Race, Gets Schooled

Taking a Mercedes-AMG G 63 to a dirt road is like going to a kiddie tea party on a first date (no offense to the tiny humans). While it's thoughtful, it's risky business. Don't get me wrong, the G 63 comes with impressive off-road capabilities but prefers life on the fast lane. Mat Watson of CarWow put this celebrity car against the Toyota Land Cruiser in an uphill drag race.

8 photos