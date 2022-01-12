2022 Toyota Land Cruiser Scores Five-Star Crash Safety Rating

Introduced in the 1950s, the Land Cruiser was originally intended as a go-anywhere SUV with better-than-average reliability and mechanical simplicity that allows a straightforward fix in the middle of nowhere with basic hand tools. But although Toyota has added complexity with each generation, the mighty Land Cruiser has also improved in terms of safety.
ANCAP, which stands for Australasian New Car Assessment Program, is the first automotive safety organization to crash the all-new 300 series into a five-star rating. Except for the GR Sport variant, all other specifications available in Australia and New Zealand were awarded 34 out of 38 points for adult occupant protection and 43 out of 49 points for child occupants.
Be that as it may, dummy readings indicated marginal protection for the driver’s chest in the frontal offset crash test. ANCAP further notes the front structure presented a higher risk to occupants of an oncoming vehicle, therefore applying a four-point penalty to the otherwise safe 300 series.
Marketed as LandCruiser in this part of the world, the Land Cruiser offers marginal chest protection for the rear passenger in the full-width frontal crash test. In vehicle-to-pedestrian crashes, the body-on-frame utility vehicle was deemed weak and poor for pedestrian head protection at the front edge of the hood surface. As for AEB Junction Assist performance, the organization couldn’t make a case for anything other than marginal.
Even so, we’re nitpicking here because the 300 is technically safer than the unibody Land Rover Defender and unibody Jeep Wrangler according to NCAP. The best-rated large SUV currently listed by the safety organization is the Tesla Model X, followed by the Mazda CX-8 and Toyota Fortuner.
Over in Australia, where the Land Cruiser and Land Cruiser Prado are obviously popular for their durability, the 300 can be yours from 89,990 kangaroo bucks or $65,235 for the GX trim level with the 3.3-liter turbo diesel and five-seat configuration. At the other end of the spectrum, the Sahara ZX grade can be yours from 138,790 kangaroo bucks or around $100,615.
