Percepto Gets Approval From the FAA to Operate Its Drone-in-a-Box All Across the U.S.

Autonomous inspection and monitoring solution provider Percepto proudly announced that it received the first-ever nationwide-granted waiver from the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) for a drone-in-a-box.
The waiver obtained by the Israel-based company allows Percepto to deploy its AI (artificial intelligence)-powered drone-in-a-box solutions to inspect mining sites, power, oil, gas, and solar plants nationwide. As boasted by the company, this is a first-of-its-kind approval and it allows Percepto to scale BVLOS (beyond visual line of sight) operations at qualifying sites all over the country.
With this newly achieved waiver, the company’s customers no longer have to waste long periods waiting for site-specific approvals from the FAA. Instead, they can immediately gain valuable insights using Percepto’s drone-in-a-box for applications such as monitoring and inspection. The Israel-based company can also offer its clients services at multiple sites, by being able to control its drone fleets from a single, central location.
Last summer, Percepto was selected by the FAA to participate in the new BVLOS Aviation Rulemaking Committee (ARC) in charge of penning the rules for standard drone operations beyond visual line of sight.
The Percepto Air drone-in-a-box technologies are offered in three configurations: Percepto Air Max, Percepto Air Max OGI, and Percepto Air Mobile. They all come with a robust, weatherproof base tested to withstand hurricane-5 winds and are all engineered to detect infrastructure problems and speed up the response times so that remedial action can be taken in the shortest possible time.
Percepto’s drones are equipped with RGB and radiometric thermal cameras and can operate in extreme weather conditions. The smallest, most mobile of the three is the Air Mobile, which weighs only 4.2 kg (9.2 lb), is flexible, and packs a 16 MP RGB camera and a 30 Hz Flir thermal radiometric camera that provides day and night vision.
You can find more information on Percepto’s drone-in-a-box solutions on the official website and you can also take a look at how the company tests its products in the video below.
