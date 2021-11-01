5 Uninspired Dad Tests Heavy-Lift Drone Using Kid as Cargo. Wait for It...

New Easy Aerial Drone-in-a-Box Models Are Light, Portable, Can Be Installed on Any Vehicle

You can now order all three models, but you have to contact The Easy Guard Vehicle (EGV) drone-in-a-box solution is based on the company’s popular MIL-STD-810G system, which is widely used in a variety of applications all around the world. Easy Aerial’s new line is available in three sizes: EGV 50, EGV 70, and EGV 90. They are all rugged, weather resilient, and easily transportable, thanks to their small size and low weight.Easy Aerial specifies that the EGV is suitable to be installed on and deployed from any vehicle configuration, with military , first responder, or enterprise applications being just a few examples. It can be used with ATVs, pickup trucks, mobile command units, fire support vehicles, and more.All three models can be integrated with manned, unmanned, and optionally crewed systems and you can deploy them remotely from any location. They can be configured with a tethered flight, free flight, or optionally tethered UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle), just like all previous Easy Guard models.The smallest of the three is the EGV 50, which is also the lightest in the range. It works best for smaller vehicles, it measures 22.8″ x 22.8″ x 18.1″ (580 x 580 x 460 mm) and it weighs approximately 88 lb (40 kg). It offers up to 45 minutes on free flight and up to 72 hours tethered.At the other end, we find the EGV90, which is the heaviest and largest of the three. It measures 35.4” x 35.4” x 21.6” (900 x 900x 550 mm) and it weighs 132 lb (60 kg). It offers a maximum payload of 11 lb (5 kg). It can house a quad or hexacopter and can be installed on armored personnel carriers, fire support vehicles, and more.You can now order all three models, but you have to contact Easy Aerial for pricing or if you want to schedule a demo.

