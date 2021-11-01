3 Queen Elizabeth Snitched To Police For Not Wearing Seat Belt in Her Bentley

Queen Elizabeth Drives a Jaguar X-Type Estate at Windsor, Looks as Healthy as It Gets

Queen Elizabeth might have had an overnight stay in the hospital recently, but she won't give up her cars. And she enjoyed a drive at Windsor Castle in one of her cars, a Jaguar X-Type Estate. 6 photos



Although Queen Elizabeth has seen behind the wheel of several cars during her long reign, her favorite seems to be the Land Rover Defender. She has a particular liking for this model, but, when it’s unavailable, she has a



In the new pictures of Queen Elizabeth driving, Her Majesty shows up wearing sunglasses and a headscarf like she usually does. But she looked happy and healthy, leaving the rear entrance of Windsor Castle behind the wheel of the Jaguar, driving all by herself.



From 2004 to 2009, the



It came with two fuel options, gasoline, and diesel. The biggest engine, though, was on gasoline. It was a 3.0-liter V6 engine, which could be the option Queen Elizabeth went for. Mated to a five-speed automatic transmission, the power unit puts out 231 horsepower. It’s not the fastest car out there, but it does reach 144 mph (232 kph), with an acceleration from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 7.8 seconds.



Among other Jaguars the British Royal Family has used over the years are a Jaguar MK VII Saloon, a Daimler V8 Super LWB, and a Jaguar XJ-SC V12 Cabriolet, which Princess Diana owned.



Since the 95-year-old British Head of State has been ordered to take it slow and rest, she did give up riding for the time being, and also took a two-week break from her royal duties. But she shifted to a little bit more horsepower when driving the Jaguar around Windsor Castle. And she looks as healthy as always.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by History of the Monarchies???? (@historyofthemonarchies) The British Royal Family might have a long history with Bentley state limousines, but they surely love Jaguars as well.Although Queen Elizabeth has seen behind the wheel of several cars during her long reign, her favorite seems to be the Land Rover Defender. She has a particular liking for this model, but, when it’s unavailable, she has a backup car, a Jaguar X-Type Estate . It was said that she only drove it for seven years before departing with the model in 2016, but it looks like she still owns one.In the new pictures of Queen Elizabeth driving, Her Majesty shows up wearing sunglasses and a headscarf like she usually does. But she looked happy and healthy, leaving the rear entrance of Windsor Castle behind the wheel of the Jaguar, driving all by herself.From 2004 to 2009, the X-Type Estate wasn’t among the most desirable models the brand ever built. But who would have thought this would be one of Queen Elizabeth II’s go-to vehicles?It came with two fuel options, gasoline, and diesel. The biggest engine, though, was on gasoline. It was a 3.0-liter V6 engine, which could be the option Queen Elizabeth went for. Mated to a five-speed automatic transmission, the power unit puts out 231 horsepower. It’s not the fastest car out there, but it does reach 144 mph (232 kph), with an acceleration from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 7.8 seconds.Among other Jaguars the British Royal Family has used over the years are a Jaguar MK VII Saloon, a Daimler V8 Super LWB, and a Jaguar XJ-SC V12 Cabriolet, which Princess Diana owned.Since the 95-year-old British Head of State has been ordered to take it slow and rest, she did give up riding for the time being, and also took a two-week break from her royal duties. But she shifted to a little bit more horsepower when driving the Jaguar around Windsor Castle. And she looks as healthy as always.