Cloud-Based Solution Lets You Remotely Control Your Drone Fleet From a Web Browser

Advanced Navigation specializes in robotics and developing navigation technologies. The company is based in Australia and has recently released its new SaaS, called Cloud Ground Control (CGC). The cloud-based solution allows multiple users to connect multiple drones to the platform via 4G or 5G.Using a smartphone app or a computer, multiple drone users can remotely monitor and control an entire fleet of drones from a web browser. The CGC uses cellular networks (up to 5G) to connect the drone to the company’s cloud platform.A variety of features are included in the platform , with everything being easily accessible thanks to the user-friendly dashboard. CGC offers users real-time and low-latency video feed, real-time telemetry with 3D mapping, end-to-end encryption, built-in compliance, cloud storage, and more.Users can switch from pilot view to fleet view with a single click. The software also integrates your drone’s custom-built software, making accessible features such as object detection, the onboard equipment, your drone’s LiDAR, gimbal, or custom accessories as a buoy launcher.Advanced Navigation claims its CGC platform is versatile and suitable for enterprises using drones for unlimited applications, from asset inspections to construction, agriculture, mining, security, and emergency, to offer just a few examples. By providing real-time situational awareness and mission control, CGC customers will be able to make more informed decisions and respond more efficiently, according to the company.While Advanced Navigation doesn’t offer any information on the pricing of its Cloud Ground Control SaaS, it does encourage potential customers to contact them for more details. Free trials are also available if you are willing to register , but they are only being offered for a limited time, so you should hurry.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

