This Hybrid Drone Can Switch From Tethered To Untethered Mode During Its Flight

More on this:

1 This Is How the Remote-Controlled Drone Wars of the Future Might Look Like

2 Drones Can Give Us Access to Cleaner Water Faster and at Lower Costs

3 Israel Is Shooting Down Drones With High-Power Airborne Laser Weapons

4 Volatus, Cleared for Takeoff in Canada. It Can Fly Its Drones in Six Locations

5 The Quad 8 Tethered Drone Endures with 108 Hours of Proved Continuous Flight