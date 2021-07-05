This Hybrid Drone Can Switch From Tethered To Untethered Mode During Its Flight

American UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) developer Easy Aerial introduced a first-of-its-kind hybrid drone that can combine tethered with untethered flight for maximum versatility.
Raptor is Easy Aerial’s new pride and joy. As advertised on the company’s website, this drone-in-a-box hybrid solution is capable of offering both tethered, unlimited flight capability with up to 45 minutes of untethered free flight.
The drone weighs approximately 12 pounds (5.5 kg) and has a payload capacity of up to 6.6 lbs (3 kg). It can fly at a top speed of over 60 mph (100 kph) in free flight mode, for a distance of 12.4 miles (20 km).
Easy Aerial designed the Raptor to cope with any weather conditions, including rain, snow, and fog. It has various applications, including day or night surveillance missions, fire and smoke detection, and more. It is suitable for commercial, government, and military use.
The drone is designed to mostly operate in a tethered mode for prolonged situational awareness missions. However, if its sensors identify a pre-selected object or if an alarm is triggered or it receives a command from its operator, the drone switches to its untethered mode, even in the middle of the flight. It can continue its mission either manually operated or autonomously.
After it completes its mission, the hybrid UAV automatically lands on its ground station even if the station is moved to another location. The same thing also happens if the batteries run low. The system can recharge itself without any assistance.
Easy Aerial doesn’t specify the pricing for its new Raptor hybrid drone, but we know it accepts orders for it. You have to contact the company for more details.
Easy Aerial designs and builds all its drones in the States at its Brooklyn headquarters. The company was founded in 2015 by a team of aerospace, robotics, former military personnel, and software development engineers.
