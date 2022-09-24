Meteomatics Weather Drone Claims to Be the Mobile Weather Station of the Future

Collecting weather data via drones brings several advantages over other existing methods, with these UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) being more compact, easier to maneuver, and better equipped to withstand harsh weather conditions. Moreover, they are capable of delivering real-time data feeds. Meteomatics’ weather drones are great examples to offer, with these small flying machines being touted as the mobile weather stations of the future.
But why is collecting weather data so important? There are multiple reasons of course, but let’s just focus on all the destructive hurricanes that hit the globe every year. They are quite difficult to predict, as they can suddenly change their path, and they can unpredictably grow in strength or dissipate. But when you have a weather drone collecting data right from the active storm, scientists can make better predictions regarding their evolution and evacuate the population accordingly.
The same goes for tornadoes. According to Meteomatics, the average warning time is approximately 16 minutes, before the tornado hits a certain location. But this warning window can be extended to up to 60 minutes when using weather drones.
Meteomatics is based in Switzerland, where its weather drones are already in use for quite some time now, totaling thousands of flight hours so far. Over a dozen of them operate BVLOS (beyond visual line of sight) in the country.
As boasted by the company, the Meteodrones are engineered to collect weather observations from the middle and lower atmosphere. Meteomatics claims that there are currently no technologies that can measure vertical profiles of the mid and lower atmosphere on a regular basis.
Meteomatics’ weather drones can reach an altitude of 6 km (3.7 miles). There are currently two models available: the MM-641/SSE, which is smaller, lighter, and faster, and the MM-670 (ML), more suitable for commercial use and reconnaissance missions. The drones come in an IP67-rated carrying case and also include a ground station, a charger for it, and spare batteries.
Packed with sensors and an onboard camera, the Meteodrone can take various measurements of air pressure, temperature, relative humidity, and wind speed. Its propellers are heated to fight off the icing, and it features an emergency parachute. The collected data is fed into the ground station and its computer then generates accurate forecasts and a high-res model of the conditions in the area.
As already mentioned, the Meteodrone is already up and running in Switzerland, but it looks like it will soon arrive in the United States as well. Meteomatics says that it plans to introduce it in the U.S. sometime this year, pending FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) approval.
More info on the Meteodrones can be found on the official website, where you can also contact the company for further inquiries.
