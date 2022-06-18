Dual "Robot" Drone MEDUSA Can Fly, Float and Dive, Reaches the Most Difficult Areas

More on this:

1 Fish-Inspired, Hitchhiking Drone Switches Between Water and Air in Less Than One Second

2 Feature-Packed Seasam Autonomous, Underwater Drone Works Wirelessly and as a Tethered ROV

3 World's First Sea-Air Integrated Drone Aims to Transform Onshore and Offshore Operations

4 DARPA’s Manta Ray Underwater Drones Enter Phase 2, Demo Vehicles on the Way

5 ExRay Drone Lights Its Way Underwater, Doesn’t Need Cable to Be Controlled