Smart WonderLand System Helps Drones Land Autonomously, Safely, and Accurately on Any Site

While drones have undoubtfully revolutionized airborne transport, being suitable for a plethora of applications, there is still room for improvement when it comes to the technology of operating this type of aircraft BVLOS (beyond visual line of sight). Wonder Robotics claims to have come up with the perfect solution with its WonderLand system, developed to allow VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) drones to land safely and autonomously on any landing site.
The Delaware-based company has recently announced it raised $4 million in a fundraising round led by Elron Ventures and Besadno Investment Group.
Wonder Robotics' highly-acclaimed solution is called WonderLand and its developer claims it is highly unique. It allows for the precise and safe landing of VTOL drones on any uncharted, unattended, or unprepared site. Not only that, but it can do that autonomously, which means there’s no need for the intervention of an operator or for supervision of any kind. WonderLand can be installed on any drone.
This self-contained airborne POD features “complete onboard autonomy.” It doesn’t rely on GPS or external communications, instead, it uses a 3D sensor and proprietary machine-learning algorithms.
The way WonderLand works is by detecting and analyzing a site to determine whether it is safe for the drone to land on it. If there are no low or high obstacles such as cables, slopes, human activity, or any other static or mobile hindrances in the way, WonderLand autonomously and safely guides the drone, bringing it to a precise landing. The system helps drones land with an accuracy of just a few centimeters, even on charging stations or drone mailboxes.
Wonder Robotics says its technology has a variety of applications, with WonderLand being suitable for commercial package delivery, mapping, infrastructure inspection, and advanced urban mobility for people. WonderLand’s vertical awareness feature allows drones to safely fly BVLOS in busy urban environments while preventing any collisions with people, trees, buildings, cables, and any other environmental factors.
As reported by sUAS News, Wonder Robotics plans to use the money raised in the latest round to scale up operations and also develop new technology for additional applications.
