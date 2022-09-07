Teledyne Drops the SIRAS Professional and Budget-Friendly Drone Designed for Data Security

The recently launched Teledyne FLIR SIRAS is a flexible, professional drone that focuses on performance, affordability, and data security. It is engineered for pilots who want a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) able to fly without geo-fencing.
The last time I covered something from Teledyne FLIR, was back in March when the company unveiled its LVSS (lightweight vehicle surveillance system), a counter-drone solution that can detect and monitor up to 500 targets. Now, the manufacturer, which is mostly renowned for its thermal imaging infrared cameras for airborne applications, just dropped the SIRAS professional drone.
Easy to fly and budget-friendly for the features it offers, the drone is designed for a variety of applications, from industrial and utility inspection to search and rescue missions, public safety, firefighting, and more. It can easily switch between tasks thanks to its interchangeable payload system.
The aircraft is IP54-rated, meaning it is dust and water splashproof, and it offers a 31-minute flight time. It comes with hot-swappable batteries and it has a startup time of just one minute so that pilots can quickly get it in the air and ready for action.
SIRAS comes with radar-based collision avoidance, a 16MP camera that can zoom 128x to pinpoint details, and an integrated 640x512 pixel, radiometric FLIR Boson that provides sharp thermal imagery, 5x digital zoom, accurate temperature measurement, and is compatible with the FLIR Thermal Studio analysis software.
Because data security is of paramount importance for Teledyne’s new professional drone, the SIRAS only stores imagery on its onboard microSD card, with no cloud connection being available. Users are also not required to create an online profile, which would increase the risk of data breach.
SIRAS is manufactured by the Coretronic Intelligent Robotics Corporation in Taiwan, one of Teledyne FLIR’s partners. In the United States, shipping is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022. SIRAS is priced at $9,695.
