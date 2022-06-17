Tando Indoor Security Drone Patrols Buildings From Above, Has Human-Like AI Capabilities

Boasting human-like AI (artificial intelligence) capabilities, the Tando flying robot is touted as the world’s first commercially available indoor drone, capable of taking security and monitoring to a whole new level.
Tando was recently launched by Israel-based company Indoor Robotics and has already managed to make an impression. In fact, its drone was so well received that its makers announced they raised $15 million in funding and they plan to use the money to ramp up production of the autonomous indoor security robot and develop its go-to-market strategy.
Security robots are nothing new, but they are ground-based, which poses multiple challenges, as the machines get easily confused by any obstacles in their path, such as stairs, a chair, and so on, preventing them from fully securing an area. Tando’s flying robot, on the other hand, can autonomously navigate above and around any items in its path, using its smart algorithms and sensors to map any indoor space.
And when it’s not flying, Tando “rests” on the ceiling, serving as a security camera. It comes with patented docking tiles that get installed on the ceiling and Tando returns there for charging at the end of each cycle. The drone can also collect thermal imaging data and environmental data, record the room temperature, identify leaks, and areas in buildings that require care. There's no info available on Tando's flight time.
Indoor Robotics’ fully-autonomous flying robot gets controlled through the company’s cloud-based, AI-powered platform that also allows you to monitor the entire Tando fleet, schedule operations, and more.
Tando has already been deployed by enterprises and security monitoring companies worldwide. It can also be used in malls, warehouses, retail establishments, and data centers.
We don’t know how much Indoor Robotics is asking for its Tando indoor security drone, but you can contact the company to schedule a demo of it and find out more information.
