This Counter-Drone Solution Monitors 500 Targets at Once, Is a Lean, Mean, Mobile Machine

Unmanned systems provider Teledyne FLIR recently launched a new LVSS (Lightweight Vehicle Surveillance System) that comes with advanced anti-drone capabilities that allow it to detect and monitor up to 500 targets at the same time.
Drones have evolved tremendously over the years, from flying toys that take cool pictures to valuable and powerful tools that can have a plethora of applications. And just as they can be used for search and rescue missions, surveillance, agricultural purposes, and so on, these unmanned aerial vehicles can also be used for military purposes as well and can easily turn into threats. That is why it is important to have the proper instruments at hand to detect, monitor, and counter their activity.
Teledyne’s new LVSS promises to do just that, boasting a powerful combination of 3D radar, EO/IR camera, RF detection, and mitigation sensors. All these components help this anti-drone system detect and monitor swarms of up to 500 targets at once and provide the user with warning alerts and recognition. The position and elevation for all radar tracks are displayed simultaneously for all targets.
The advanced capabilities of the LVSS allow it to track everything from aircraft to vehicles and people. Its sensing technologies detect anything at a distance of 1.8 miles (3 km) and operators can get threat assessments while the system is static or the vehicle is on the move. Designed to be quickly and easily deployed and stowed, the LVSS can rapidly relocate, becoming fully operational in under a minute. It is also hacker-proof, offering state-of-the-art cyber security tools.
Combining sophisticated anti-drone technologies and counter-measures, the LVSS is touted as the most effective mobile surveillance system, available to combat the dangers posed by drones, for better protection of vast borders, shorelines, forward operating bases, and so on, as explained by Dr. JihFen Lei, executive vice president of Teledyne FLIR Defense.
You can take a better look at the new LVSS in the video below. More information is available on the manufacturer’s website.
