5 MQ-4C Triton Drone Has First Navy Test Flight With New Sensor Upgrades

4 Insitu’s Military Drone Gets the Most Advanced Multifunction Radar for Secret Operations

2 Airbus Solar-Powered UAS Aces Its 2021 Test Flight Campaign in the U.S., Sets New Record

1 U.S. Army Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Competition to Start Next Year

More on this:

ION M640x Is an American-Made Tactical Quadcopter Built for Special Missions

Teledyne FLIR’s new UAS (unmanned aerial system) is American-made and boasts of being the next generation of tactical quadcopters, great for defense, civil, and industrial applications. 6 photos



FLIR’s M640x boasts high-resolution infrared imaging, smart object tracking, and laser illumination, to name just a few of its features.



Weighing approximately 4 lb (1.8 kg), the



Teledyne FLIR equipped the ION M640x with an upgraded, FLIR 640 thermal imager that doubles the infrared resolution, maximizing clarity and sensor detection. With its smart object tracking capabilities, the quadcopter can follow and maintain a safe distance from the designated object.



The NIR (near-infrared) laser illumination feature is another selling point of the M640x, allowing the operator to pinpoint the object of interest for increased visibility, communicating to other mission participants who and what to look at, without the target knowing it.



Other notable features of the



All in all, the ION M640x is the result of Teledyne’s engineering expertise and focus on defense and public safety, being a reliable, next-gen tactical quadcopter built for military missions as well as other types of applications. There is no information related to the pricing of the UAS, but you can request more info on the Teledyne FLIR



The ION M640x has evolved from the company’s ION M440 short-range reconnaissance drone, one of the five UAS platforms approved by the U.S. Department of Defense under the Blue sUAS program, meaning it is approved for sale to the military and federal agencies.FLIR’s M640x boasts high-resolution infrared imaging, smart object tracking, and laser illumination, to name just a few of its features.Weighing approximately 4 lb (1.8 kg), the tactical quadcopter is easily rucksack portable. It measures 11.1” x 5.7” x 4.9” (28.2 x 14.5 x 12.4 cm). Thanks to its infrared sensors, the UAS is suitable for both daytime and nighttime missions. The ION M640x can stay in the air for up to 35 minutes and can reach a top speed of 23 mph (37 kph).Teledyne FLIR equipped the ION M640x with an upgraded, FLIR 640 thermal imager that doubles the infrared resolution, maximizing clarity and sensor detection. With its smart object tracking capabilities, the quadcopter can follow and maintain a safe distance from the designated object.The NIR (near-infrared) laser illumination feature is another selling point of the M640x, allowing the operator to pinpoint the object of interest for increased visibility, communicating to other mission participants who and what to look at, without the target knowing it.Other notable features of the UAS are its tri-band radio capabilities, and an included SD card so that you can easily get access to the videos and photos taken during the flight.All in all, the ION M640x is the result of Teledyne’s engineering expertise and focus on defense and public safety, being a reliable, next-gen tactical quadcopter built for military missions as well as other types of applications. There is no information related to the pricing of the UAS, but you can request more info on the Teledyne FLIR website

load press release