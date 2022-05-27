Heisha Launches the D50 Mini Drone Dock, Its Smallest Charging Station So Far

Founded in 2018, Heisha Technology specializes in developing charging pads and stations for drones. The company’s most popular product is its DNEST fully autonomous system that serves both as a charging station and a smart home focused on remote property monitoring. The latest Heisha creation is the D50 mini drone dock, the smallest one released so far by the manufacturer.
Designed as a reliable autonomous drone-in-a-box, the D50 is a compact drone charging station made from aluminum, stainless steel, and glass fiber, with a 50 cm (19.6”) charging pad. The next smallest model from Heisha is the DNEST, with a pad of 60 cm (23.6”). With the canopy opened and the weather station excluded, the D50 measures 916 x 700 x 447 mm (36 x 27.5 x 17.5”). The charging station weighs 55 kg (121 lb).
The D50 is compatible with a wide variety of drones, as long as they have 2s to 4s batteries, which includes DJI Mavic, Phantom, Autel, Parrot, or Skydio drones, to name the most popular ones.
With an upgraded inverter compressor air conditioner, the new D50 is more energy-saving and efficient and keeps a safe temperature during the drone charging process, working up to +55 Celsius (131 Fahrenheit) and down to -35 (-31 F). If the temperature is not within these limits, the charging will not start. Heisha’s D50 also has a thermal insulation layer and comes with an IP55 rating, which means it is both rainproof and snowproof.
The D50 was designed for portability, and the accessories on it are all detachable, as are the drone landing gears.
As for the charging time required with the D50, it varies between 30 to 45 minutes.
In addition to the D50 drone dock, Heisha also launched the R80 robot house, a true mansion for your robotic devices. It can charge up to eight robots simultaneously, being compatible with a wide variety of machines, from ground robots to tracked ones, robot dogs, drones, and more. The R80 can be controlled either locally or remotely.
Heisha doesn’t offer any pricing or availability details for its D50 and R80, but you can try and contact them for more information.
