Versatile, Chinese-Made XAG P100 Agricultural Drone Is Now Available for Sales Globally

Agricultural drones are taking over the global fields and XAG is one of the companies introducing these smart technologies to farmers worldwide. The Chinese manufacturer just announced that its P100 model is going global.
Just like every other industry, agriculture is also getting smarter, embracing more and more the use of intelligent, autonomous solutions that can increase efficiency, reduce labor costs, and help farmers reap more. Agricultural drones such as the XAG P100 are a great example to offer.
The P100 was announced by the Chinese drone manufacturer last year in December, along with some other new models that were launched this year: the V50, the M2000, and the M500.
XAG’s P100 fully autonomous drone is now going global, bringing multiple benefits to the table. The drone has numerous uses around the farm, from spraying pesticides to spreading fertilizers, seeds, and more. The P100 is suitable for large fields, thanks to its upgraded payload capacity of 40 kg (88 lb).
Vietnam is the first one on the list to benefit from the competitive features of the drone, with the KPT Fly Team promoting the UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) to farmers in the Mekong River delta, using the drone to offer farmers various agricultural services such as pest handling, seeding, fertilizer spreading, and more. After setting the parameters on the mobile app, the P100 does all the work autonomously, with minimal human intervention, as explained by Mr. Khuong, cofounder of KPT.
One example offered by KPT to demonstrate the abilities of the P100 is a 70-hectare (173-acre) rice field belonging to a farmer named Nhan, where the drone helped cultivate the rice. According to the owner, manually spraying the pesticides required him to hire up to 25 workers, and even so, the uneven spraying led to poor results. Since using the P100 to do the job instead, the farmer says that he only needs two units of these drones, led by a team of four to six pilots, to do the same job, better, and faster.
What makes the XAG P100 drone such a popular choice, in addition to offering a generous payload capacity, is the fact that it comes with a detachable design that separates the flying platform from the task systems, meeting various field needs and making the assembly process easier. It also reduces the weight and size of the drone, making it easier to transport.
The drone has a 10 m (around 33 ft) effective spraying width, a granule container with a 60-liter (15.8-gallon) capacity, and can reach a maximum altitude of 2,000 m (6,561 ft). When fully loaded, it can hover for seven minutes and up to 17 with no load.
More info about the price, specs, and availability of the XAG P100 agricultural drone can be found on the manufacturer’s website. You can also watch the video below to find out more about the drone.
