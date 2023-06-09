Pearl Heart Manor Is a Luxurious Tiny Habitat That Would Leave Even the Fairies in Awe

It's not often that color takes center stage in a tiny house design, but when it does, it instantly and completely transforms the space, making the interior more vibrant and cheerful. Using bold colors for the walls or furniture pieces inside a house is the easiest way to add impact to the space, and the perfect example is the brand new Purple Heart Manor designed and built by Canada-based Acorn Tiny Homes.

18 photos Photo: Acorn Tiny Homes