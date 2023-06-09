Pearl Heart Manor Is a Luxurious Tiny Habitat That Would Leave Even the Fairies in Awe

It's not often that color takes center stage in a tiny house design, but when it does, it instantly and completely transforms the space, making the interior more vibrant and cheerful. Using bold colors for the walls or furniture pieces inside a house is the easiest way to add impact to the space, and the perfect example is the brand new Purple Heart Manor designed and built by Canada-based Acorn Tiny Homes.
This custom-made compact dwelling radiates warmth and comfort through all its pores, and the use of different violet hues in combination with neutrals like grays and whites for the interior design gives the house a unique, vibrant look. But the choice of bold colors is not the only standout feature of the Purple Heart Manor. The gooseneck custom luxury build is also spacious and highly functional, harmoniously blending comfort and practicality into every layer of design. Not to mention it boasts an exterior that exudes fairytale manor vibes and seems taken out of a fantasy book.
After experiencing the tiny lifestyle and off-grid mobile living for several years, D'Arcy McNaughton, the founder of Acorn Tiny Homes, confessed having been enraptured by the sense of joy and freedom he enjoyed and decided to start his own business in the tiny house building industry to help others experience this lifestyle. The company has established a reputation for its ability to craft fabulous custom designs that reflect the owners' preferences and personalities.
The projects they revealed over the years have proved the versatility of tiny house design and the incredible possibilities this phenomenon opens up when creativity and craftsmanship combine. Purple Heart Manor, their latest creation, is a luxurious mobile habitat that would leave even the fairies in awe.
But however charming the exterior might be, it's the interior that impresses the most. Making the most of the available square footage, the layout comprises a huge living room, an equally spacious kitchen, a spa-like bathroom, and two lofts that can be used for sleeping.
Once you step inside, you can't help but notice how spacious the interior feels and how much stuff the builders squeezed in without making it feel crammed. Moreover, windows have been strategically placed throughout the house to further open up the space, thus avoiding the claustrophobic effect of small spaces and allowing inhabitants to enjoy their surroundings.
The generous living room occupies the central area of Pearl Heart Manos, and besides the usual sofa, center table, and wall-mounted TV, it is also fitted with a myriad of cabinets and open shelves for storing personal items and displaying books, photos and decor items. The ceilings in this area, and the rest of the house for that matter, are a pleasant shade of purple, creating a cheerful yet calming atmosphere. A skylight above the sofa bed allows natural light to get in and keeps the space bright.
The adjacent kitchen is so big you could easily mistake it for a city apartment kitchen. It features spacious purple cabinets, plenty of counter space for cooking, and open shelving to accommodate all your kitchenware and appliances. A big sink, a range with four-knob cooktop and oven, a range hood, and a full-size fridge ensure the kitchen's functionality, while purple subway tiles tie up the design.
When it comes to sleeping spaces, there seem to be two designated spaces that can be used as bedrooms, one is the gooseneck and the second one is a loft above the bathroom, though it's not clear what the client decided to use the secondary loft for.
Finally, the bathroom in this tiny home is spectacular, featuring a beautiful purple sink sitting on a white vanity with intricate woodwork, a freestanding bathtub, and a toilet. The attention to detail in this space is staggering. A beautiful vintage mirror, a moss wall art piece, an accent wall with a grid-like design, and built-in shelves make this space stand out. Just before entering the bathroom, there is a huge closet concealing the washer and dryer and offering plenty of storage space.
The entire mobile residence is kept cozy and comfortably lit by recessed lighting, vintage overhead lighting fixtures, and a slew of windows that help illuminate every corner so nothing feels hidden away.
Thoughtful touches, like carefully chosen decor items and modern artwork hanging on the walls, enhance the coziness of the interior, proving that compact homes can also be a place of respite despite space constraints. There are no other details available about Purple Heart Manor, but the Canadian builder will showcase the tiny dwelling at the Tiny Home Show in Ancaster, Ontario, at the end of July.
After experiencing the tiny lifestyle and off-grid mobile living for several years, D'Arcy McNaughton, the founder of Acorn Tiny Homes, confessed having been enraptured by the sense of joy and freedom he enjoyed and decided to start his own business in the tiny house building industry to help others experience this lifestyle. The company has established a reputation for its ability to craft fabulous custom designs that reflect the owners' preferences and personalities.
The projects they revealed over the years have proved the versatility of tiny house design and the incredible possibilities this phenomenon opens up when creativity and craftsmanship combine. Purple Heart Manor, their latest creation, is a luxurious mobile habitat that would leave even the fairies in awe.
Built on a four-axle trailer, this small dwelling measures 43 feet long and 10.5 feet wide, so it's not actually that tiny. And thanks to its impressive size, the builders managed to pack it full of amenities. The exterior is inspired by English cottages, being finished in a combination of wood and faux stone veneer. The manor aesthetic is accentuated by an intricate roof shape and the stained glass wooden door and windows.
But however charming the exterior might be, it's the interior that impresses the most. Making the most of the available square footage, the layout comprises a huge living room, an equally spacious kitchen, a spa-like bathroom, and two lofts that can be used for sleeping.
Once you step inside, you can't help but notice how spacious the interior feels and how much stuff the builders squeezed in without making it feel crammed. Moreover, windows have been strategically placed throughout the house to further open up the space, thus avoiding the claustrophobic effect of small spaces and allowing inhabitants to enjoy their surroundings.
The ground floor boasts an open space design, with a smooth transition from the living room to the kitchen. But before getting into the living room, there is a small entryway area with a plush bench, overhead cabinets, and hangers where you can leave your outer clothes and footwear before entering a house.
The generous living room occupies the central area of Pearl Heart Manos, and besides the usual sofa, center table, and wall-mounted TV, it is also fitted with a myriad of cabinets and open shelves for storing personal items and displaying books, photos and decor items. The ceilings in this area, and the rest of the house for that matter, are a pleasant shade of purple, creating a cheerful yet calming atmosphere. A skylight above the sofa bed allows natural light to get in and keeps the space bright.
The adjacent kitchen is so big you could easily mistake it for a city apartment kitchen. It features spacious purple cabinets, plenty of counter space for cooking, and open shelving to accommodate all your kitchenware and appliances. A big sink, a range with four-knob cooktop and oven, a range hood, and a full-size fridge ensure the kitchen's functionality, while purple subway tiles tie up the design.
When it comes to sleeping spaces, there seem to be two designated spaces that can be used as bedrooms, one is the gooseneck and the second one is a loft above the bathroom, though it's not clear what the client decided to use the secondary loft for.
A storage-integrated staircase leads to the gooseneck of the tiny house that functions as the main bedroom. The ceiling is also violet here, complemented by beautiful wallpapers and an accent wall that looks like artwork and adds depth to the space.
Finally, the bathroom in this tiny home is spectacular, featuring a beautiful purple sink sitting on a white vanity with intricate woodwork, a freestanding bathtub, and a toilet. The attention to detail in this space is staggering. A beautiful vintage mirror, a moss wall art piece, an accent wall with a grid-like design, and built-in shelves make this space stand out. Just before entering the bathroom, there is a huge closet concealing the washer and dryer and offering plenty of storage space.
The entire mobile residence is kept cozy and comfortably lit by recessed lighting, vintage overhead lighting fixtures, and a slew of windows that help illuminate every corner so nothing feels hidden away.
Thoughtful touches, like carefully chosen decor items and modern artwork hanging on the walls, enhance the coziness of the interior, proving that compact homes can also be a place of respite despite space constraints. There are no other details available about Purple Heart Manor, but the Canadian builder will showcase the tiny dwelling at the Tiny Home Show in Ancaster, Ontario, at the end of July.