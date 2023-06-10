Pave BK E-Bike Boasts Minimalist Design for Effortless, Breezy Commutes

For environmentally-conscious people who need to navigate their way around crowded cities, using an e-bike or electric moped as their personal transportation means for daily trips is a great way to stop using fossil fuels. Two-wheeled EVs bring much-needed variety to riders looking for easy commuting solutions without carbon emissions.
And if you can't decide between electric bicycles and motorcycles, the good news is that, lately, many EV manufacturers have introduced power-assisted commuters that blur the line between these types of two-wheelers, offering the best of both worlds. One of them is Pave Motors, a Brooklyn, NY-based startup founded in 2019 by German-born brothers Nico and Caspar Nagel, which has just introduced the all-new Pave BK E-Bike (also known as Pave 1).
The innovative electric motorbike was initially unveiled in 2021, but it's only now that the company announced it would finally enter production. Pave Motors has spent the last two years further developing and refining the design to create a reliable two-wheeler meant to be used in congested cities.
"Whether you’re commuting or exploring your neighborhood, Pave is reliable, low maintenance, and always a thrilling experience. We strive to help avoid a climate disaster, create a community of riders, and bring freedom of movement to riders of all walks of life," the company has said.
It only weighs 101 pounds (45.8 kg) and is powered by a brushless 3,000-watt (4 hp) in-hub DC motor that delivers 110 ft-lbs of torque and allows the e-bike to reach a maximum speed of 30 mph (48 kph) in just 3.7 seconds. It is certified as a moped in both USA and Europe (L1e).
The removable battery the motor draws from is fitted under the foldable seat. It's an advanced 1.85 kWh 21,700-cell Lithium-ion battery that ensures extensive travel distance and minimal charging time. To be more precise, the 50.4V battery will offer riders a 50-mile (80.5-km) range and will recharge from 0 to 80% recharge in just one hour. What's more, for your convenience, it can be recharged using a standard home outlet. When fully charged, the Pave BK e-bike can provide 65 miles (105 km) of range in Eco mode.
The motorbike boasts a minimalist design, being built around an aircraft-grade aluminum frame and featuring an inverted fork, a PU foam seat with vinyl trim that can comfortably accommodate two riders, an LCD display, and a smartphone holder. It rides on 14" wheels and is outfitted with high-performance regenerative hydraulic brakes for enhanced control and the possibility to further extend the riding range.
In terms of connectivity, the Pave BK boasts GPS, BLE, and comes with a dedicated smartphone app. It also features an advanced blockchain-secured digital key system and can get over-the-air updates.
When it was initially unveiled two years ago, the company announced a starting price of $3,900 for the Pave BK E-Bike, but many things have changed globally in the meantime. The innovative e-bike model is now available for pre-order for a much higher price point. It starts at $6,900, and deliveries are expected to begin in July 2023.
