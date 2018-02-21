Pantone 296C 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Has Acid Green Interior Details

Unlike many examples of PTS-finished Gen2 GT3 we showed you, the one we have here comes in PDK trim, with the owner having skipped the optional six-speed manual.
The list of exterior goodies includes a black finish for the all-LED front light clusters, with the same color being used for the wheels. Speaking of the rims, these house yellow calipers, which means the rear-engined machine is fitted with PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) goodies.
As for the cabin, this features extended leather and Alcantara, while Acid Green was used for contrasting stitching, steering column and floor mats included.
Of course, we can't talk about the Porsche 911 GT3 without mentioning the fact that we can now enjoy the RS version of the Zuffenhausen hero.
The 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS has landed as the most track-focused Neunelfer to date. As we mentioned when introducing the car, the 20 hp power bump is hardly the focus, with the road connection and the downforce taking center stage.
Unsurprisingly, the newcomer borrows plenty of goodies from the 2018 GT2 RS
, from the NACA ducts on the hood and the carbon rear wing to suspension tricks.
And while Zuffenhausen has yet to deliver a Nurburgring lap time for the 991.2 GT3 RS, the Green Hell opening its gates for the 2018 season next month will facilitate this.
If you happen to be the kind who enjoys betting, now would be a good time to place your virtual money on the 2019 Porsche Neunelfer GT3 RS
becoming a member of the sub-7 club.
