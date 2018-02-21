Pantone 296C 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Has Acid Green Interior Details

A PTSRS Exclusive: Presenting the first known PTS Pantone 296C (non-metallic UNI; W50) 991.2 GT3, just delivered to a Mid-Atlantic U.S. dealer. This example sports the PDK, wheels in satin black, PCCB, LED headlights in black, and Adaptive 18-way seats. The interior is replete with extended leather and alcantara throughout, complemented by deviated stitching in Acid Green (including the steering column and the floor mat edging). Personally looking forward to seeing how this example looks under outdoor lighting. Many thanks to @mclarenmaniac for sharing with us the first photos of this car. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

