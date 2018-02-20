autoevolution
 

Carrara White 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package Has This Awesome Vanity Plate

Truth be told, there aren't all that many Porschephiles who go crazy over white Neunelfers, since many prefer more colorful (or Silver, for the matter) proposals. Nevertheless, the 911 GT3 Touring Package sitting before you might just redefine the concept.
First of all, this three-pedal hero skips the standard color, going for the optional Carrara White, a shade that looks creamier. Then we have the silver stripes adorning the top of the vehicle, as well as those on the sides on the 500 hp toy, which come in the same hue, Porsche badging included.

This rear-engined machine comes with silver wheels, while featuring banana-colored calipers, which signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware.

We should also mention the optional all-LED headlights of the car, which come with black inner graphics, gifting the face of the car with a special appearance.

As for the cabin of the 911 we have here, the message present on the door entry sills is simply brilliant, as you'll be able to notice in one of the Instagram pics below. The black leather found inside the car features red contrasting stitching, with the color also being used for the seatbelts. We must also mention that the list of features includes carbon fiber trim.

Oh, and let's not forget the nose-mounted child seat option - check out the dedicated post below and you'll understand.

The owner of this GT3 TP, who also happens to be a photographer, is not at his first Neunelfer love. For instance, the man also owns 1977 911sc and we've added some images of the air-cooled goodie below. So it's no wonder that the Porschephile went for a manual special when grabbing a modern-day 911.

Perhaps the coolest fact about this Zuffenhausen machine is the fact that it seems to receive the opposite of the garage queen treatment.


 

I spy with my little eye...is it an R? No, it's a GT3 Touring with one hell of a stellar striping job. Wonderful spec (and photograph) owned by @911_spy : Carrara White (very rare as most buyers opt for the free, base white option) with GT Silver (CXX?) decals. This build transforms and elevates the concept of a white 911 beyond what I've seen so far out there. OO

A post shared by JL (@jls911) on Feb 15, 2018 at 3:33pm PST

A post shared by JL (@jls911) on Feb 15, 2018 at 3:33pm PST



 

A post shared by James Vellacott (@911_spy) on Feb 17, 2018 at 12:23pm PST

A post shared by James Vellacott (@911_spy) on Feb 17, 2018 at 12:23pm PST



 

A post shared by James Vellacott (@911_spy) on Feb 10, 2018 at 11:22pm PST

A post shared by James Vellacott (@911_spy) on Feb 10, 2018 at 11:22pm PST



 

#porschegt3touring #illuminateddoorsills highlighting driver engagement

A post shared by James Vellacott (@911_spy) on Feb 10, 2018 at 11:17pm PST

A post shared by James Vellacott (@911_spy) on Feb 10, 2018 at 11:17pm PST



 

Child seat option for GT3 Touring M

A post shared by James Vellacott (@911_spy) on Feb 4, 2018 at 6:33am PST

A post shared by James Vellacott (@911_spy) on Feb 4, 2018 at 6:33am PST



 

#porsche911sc #1977 #911sc

A post shared by James Vellacott (@911_spy) on Feb 11, 2018 at 2:53pm PST

A post shared by James Vellacott (@911_spy) on Feb 11, 2018 at 2:53pm PST

