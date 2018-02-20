Porsche 911 Turbo S Goes Up a Snowy Slope in the Scottish Highlands

The Range Rover wanted to demonstrate via its stunt the capabilities of the PHEV model in terms of electric range, suspension, stability and so on. Porsche, on the other hand, tried to show off its all-wheel-drive system and traction management system.
To do that, a Porsche 911 Turbo S was sent on a 400 miles journey (643 km) across the U.K., both on the horizontal and the vertical. The adventure began in Lincolnshire, the lowest point in the country, at 10 feet below sea level (3 meters), and ended in Glenshee in the Scottish Highlands, located at over 2,460 feet above sea level (750 meters).
Now, thanks to the guys at the Glenshee Ski Centre
, in the Cairngorms National Park, a lot of snow covered the side of this small hill Britons call a mountain. It is, after all, a famous ski resort, one where regular folks take the regular trip, on skis and downhill.
This week however, a Miami Blue Porsche was seen doing the exact opposite: up the slope, and with no skis.
To achieve the amazing performance seen in the video below, the driver of the car had to make a few exploratory dry runs, but that was all the practice he got.
Wearing nothing but regular Porsche-approved winter tires (in all other respects, the car was entirely standard), the 911 began its run up the slope, only on occasion sliding mildly to one side or another.
Just as the Range Rover stunt, this too is impressive. Driving a car on a very slippery slope is no easy task, but the 911 managed, well handled by its driver, to put on quite a show.