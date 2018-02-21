2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Gets Weissach Package, Sub-7 Nurburgring Lap Possible

Despite the fact that numerous leaks have delivered interior and exterior images, along with a few specs of the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, the official release still manages to sweep us off our feet, such is the magic of this track-ready toy.

Not unlike in the case of other development, Porsche has looked at its parts bin with extreme care when honing the 991.2 GT3 RS. As such, the newcomer has learned quite a few tricks from the GT2 RS.



Compared to the replaced car, the front and rear springs are significantly stiffer. Both axles get helper springs, new adaptive dampers and manually adjustable sway bars. As per the GT3 RS custom, toe, camber, caster and ride height can be adjusted manually.



The most important change comes in terms of body roll reduction. And if you're familiar with the way racecars behave, you know that most of the body roll on performance street cars is there to let the driver know what the car intends to do when cornering, since not all of us are as sharp as helmet bearers.



The 265-section front tires are borrowed from the GT2 RS, while the 325-section rear units come with a different profile, tailored to the naturally aspirated nature of the car. And while the standard units are Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2, you can also have an optional setup that's even more suitable to the track (the latter is still street legal, but we wouldn't use it in the wet/cold)



The electronically-controlled locking rear differential and the rear-wheel steering have been recalibrated.



Returning to the engine, the extra 20 hp come from more a more aggressive ignition and camshaft setup, a new intake, and a titanium exhaust. And, unlike in the case of the 991.1 model, the extra muscle doesn't lower the 9,000 rpm redline.



And while torque is slightly up at 346 lb-ft, this figure is still no show-stopper in today's turbo-dominated world.



Nevertheless, thanks to a few changes to the seven-speed PDK tranny (Porsche told us there would be no manual option), the new GT3 RS can complete the 0 to 60 mph sprint in 3 seconds flat, while delivering a maximum velocity of 211 mph.



The latter number not only means you could theoretically wave goodbye to 911 GT2 RS drivers on the Autobahn (the 700 hp model won't go past 193 mph), but also implies that the GT3 RS makes more downforce - both deliver a hefty 750 lbs at top speed, which means the GT3 RS is slightly better at this game.



Speaking of the aero, the brake-cooling NACA ducts on the hood, the side skirts and the manually adjustable carbon rear wing come from the GT2, while the chin spoiler is meatier than that of the previous model (the front apron is borrowed from the GT3, sans the said element). Oh and let's not forget the new diffuser.



Carbon fiber is also used for the frunk lid and the bucket seats (shared with the 918), while the roof is magnesium. Other standard lightweight features include the rear window and side rear windows, along with fabric straps replacing the door handles.



Another 918- and GT2 RS-borrowed move is the optional Weissach Package, which saves 13 lbs by using carbon for the roof, sway bars and coupling rods. And while this costs $18,000, you'll have to pay an extra $13,000 for the magnesium wheels, which undercut the standard alloys by a full 25 lbs.



The order books are already open, with the first examples set to land in dealerships this fall.



As for the most important number of the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS (Nurburgring, anybody?), this will arrive after the Green Hell opens its gates for the 2018 season next month. Given the 7:12.7 stopwatch number of the 2018 GT3, we could see the Rennsport model entering the sub-7 club.



