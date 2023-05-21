Pando 2.0 Ushers In the Next Stage in North America's Overlanding Teardrop Evolution

RV and off-grid living are at a point where it's moving away from the classic park-filled lifestyle and into a more rugged and wild experience commonly known as Overlanding. This brings us to one of the cheapest and most capable options I found for North America, the Pando 2.0.
Folks, it's not particularly clear when Off Grid Trailers (OGT) popped up on the North American market. Still, after a few prototypes cranked out of nothing more than a garage, they quickly jumped into the spotlight. However, their website only offers one machine, the Pando 2.0.
As for why I chose to bring this puppy to light, it's simple. Aside from starting at a rather affordable $34,750 (€32,100 at current exchange rates), it's packed with goodies you don't typically see in a teardrop camper, and that's a result of this baby's playground, the wildest roads and trails possible.
Now, my time at autoevolution has brought a massive interest in this sort of habitat and one nation that rises above all others in this industry in Australia. Well, OGT isn't Australian but rather Canadian, and while the two nations have little to do with one another, I can't help but shake the fact that this bugger comes across as being inspired by the land down under. Maybe it's just me.
For example, the frame is built out of CNC laser-cut steel with integrated mounting points and supports for a Timbren 3500HD axle-less suspension, which is present on the standard option. As an upgrade, you can opt for an independent trailing arm suspension with 8 in (20 cm) of travel, powder-coated springs, and Dirt Logic shocks. What more could you need?
As for the rest of the 2.0's story, I want to invite you on a little trip through our mind. This way, you can get a feel for what's in store without me enumerating a long list of features. To do so, pretend you've just dropped the cash needed to get your hands on this machine. Picture yourself with this bugger hitched behind your truck, 4x4, or whatever you use to trek across the lands.
However, my favorite capability is this: as you're driving along and happen to see a little dirt road that breaks away from the asphalt, you can take it! Don't worry; the suspension can handle it. Once you've made it out to wherever the road ends, you can even go a bit further, crafting your own road in the process. The next stop? That rock formation you noticed in the distance. A 29-degree departure angle and 21 in (53 cm) of ground clearance are sure to handle whatever your journey throws at you.
Once you've reached your destination, it's time to unfurl your temporary home. Here, you'll stabilize your unit, unhitch it, and open up that rooftop tent. Yes, the kids are along for this ride, and an additional tent is necessary because the 2.0 only accommodates two adults. If you're traveling alone or as a couple, the roof rack can be used for things like kayaks, gear, and other things you may need. Bring along a portable solar panel.
Once your belly is full, why not take a load off and let things digest a little? To do so, head inside, where a memory foam mattress is waiting for your weary bones. All around, you'll also find LED lighting, USB ports, storage cabinets, a 10-speed Maxxfan, and controls for the plumbing system. While it doesn't have much to do with the interior, to help you stay clean, an exterior shower and hot water on demand are also part of the mix.
After you take that nap, it's time to partake in the activities you have in mind for the evening. Since it's a bit late to go kayaking or climbing, why not dig a fire pit, grab some chocolate, marshmallows, and crackers, and the rest is in the hands of good old communication and bonding over living in the moment.
Honestly, I'm so happy to see such a vehicle being available to the North American market. Why? Because it means that we're starting to understand the beauty of being able to create your own path, and Pando 2.0 has what it takes to help you do just that.
As for why I chose to bring this puppy to light, it's simple. Aside from starting at a rather affordable $34,750 (€32,100 at current exchange rates), it's packed with goodies you don't typically see in a teardrop camper, and that's a result of this baby's playground, the wildest roads and trails possible.
Now, my time at autoevolution has brought a massive interest in this sort of habitat and one nation that rises above all others in this industry in Australia. Well, OGT isn't Australian but rather Canadian, and while the two nations have little to do with one another, I can't help but shake the fact that this bugger comes across as being inspired by the land down under. Maybe it's just me.
For example, the frame is built out of CNC laser-cut steel with integrated mounting points and supports for a Timbren 3500HD axle-less suspension, which is present on the standard option. As an upgrade, you can opt for an independent trailing arm suspension with 8 in (20 cm) of travel, powder-coated springs, and Dirt Logic shocks. What more could you need?
Oh, you want a composite habitat that won't blow in the wind, or have you sleeping in water that seeped into the enclosure? You got it! One feature that sets the 2.0 apart from other teardrops of this nature is the way it's built. I'm talking about a composite habitat with an aluminum subfloor, skin, subframe, foam insulation, and one-piece wraparound. In short, there's nothing there to be eaten away by water and anything else the elements have in store.
As for the rest of the 2.0's story, I want to invite you on a little trip through our mind. This way, you can get a feel for what's in store without me enumerating a long list of features. To do so, pretend you've just dropped the cash needed to get your hands on this machine. Picture yourself with this bugger hitched behind your truck, 4x4, or whatever you use to trek across the lands.
However, my favorite capability is this: as you're driving along and happen to see a little dirt road that breaks away from the asphalt, you can take it! Don't worry; the suspension can handle it. Once you've made it out to wherever the road ends, you can even go a bit further, crafting your own road in the process. The next stop? That rock formation you noticed in the distance. A 29-degree departure angle and 21 in (53 cm) of ground clearance are sure to handle whatever your journey throws at you.
Once you've reached your destination, it's time to unfurl your temporary home. Here, you'll stabilize your unit, unhitch it, and open up that rooftop tent. Yes, the kids are along for this ride, and an additional tent is necessary because the 2.0 only accommodates two adults. If you're traveling alone or as a couple, the roof rack can be used for things like kayaks, gear, and other things you may need. Bring along a portable solar panel.
With everything unloaded and ready for adventure, take a moment to have a meal, maybe a siesta, and then get busy doing the things you like most. In classic teardrop style, the rear of this bugger is reserved for nothing more than the exterior-accessible galley setup. It's built upon a two-burner top, stainless steel countertop, steel sink and faucet, and a Dometic 57 l (15 gals) fridge. Throw in compartments for spices and utensils, and enjoy your meals. Speakers are also there to let you cook while listening to your favorite jams.
Once your belly is full, why not take a load off and let things digest a little? To do so, head inside, where a memory foam mattress is waiting for your weary bones. All around, you'll also find LED lighting, USB ports, storage cabinets, a 10-speed Maxxfan, and controls for the plumbing system. While it doesn't have much to do with the interior, to help you stay clean, an exterior shower and hot water on demand are also part of the mix.
After you take that nap, it's time to partake in the activities you have in mind for the evening. Since it's a bit late to go kayaking or climbing, why not dig a fire pit, grab some chocolate, marshmallows, and crackers, and the rest is in the hands of good old communication and bonding over living in the moment.
Honestly, I'm so happy to see such a vehicle being available to the North American market. Why? Because it means that we're starting to understand the beauty of being able to create your own path, and Pando 2.0 has what it takes to help you do just that.