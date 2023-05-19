Camp Small: Scout Goes Compact and Light With the Tuktut That Fits Any 5'-Bed Pickup Truck

Scout Campers released their latest pickup truck camper, the Tuktut, the lightest of all four company models. At 634 lbs (288 kilograms), the Tuktut fits compact off-roaders with a five-foot bed (1.5 meters). The outdoor add-on offers basic accommodation for two, but it has enough standard features to allow year-round escapades with only minimal gear.
Designed and built to give nature-roaming campers everything they need to put urban landscapes in the rearview mirror, the Tuktut is the most affordable option Scout Campers offers. With plenty of room for customization, the Tuktut is 62-inch (1.57 meters) cabin (floor length) that protects from the elements in nearly all climates and weather conditions.
41.5 inches wide and 74.5 inches tall (1.05 by 1.9 meters measured on the outside), the box was initially developed with the Jeep Gladiator in mind. Refer to the first video for more details, but don’t look the other way if you drive a Ford Maverick, its Ranger brother, or a Toyota Tacoma. And, of course, all different makes and models can accommodate this otherwise compact mobile hut.
For those backwoods explorers over six feet tall (1.83 m), some knee bending is mandatory because the interior height of the Tuktut is 72.25 inches (1,835 mm). Then again, the tiny space is centered around the idea that you sit or sleep inside.
The all-new powder-coated portaledge bunk extension on the inside gives a full 80-inch (two meters) sleeping length (see it demonstrated in the first video). The new Molle design permits multifunctional storage customization (in the Stow position).
The standard box is a full composite substrate construction on an aluminum exo-skeleton framing. The 22x63-inch door (56x160 cm) has friction hinges and a clear glass window (that can be covered with a screen or a solar reflective shade. The other two windows on the Tuktut have the same light and heat shielding features).
For cold-weather camping, an optional rear-mounted modular Diesel heater – installed in a removable metal box outside the back wall – outputs a maximum of 2 kW. Burning just 0.24 liters of Diesel per hour (that’s eight fluid ounces), the warming add-on (PUN intended) can operate in extreme cold as low as negative 49°F (minus 45°C). The compact generator has low-level noise operation, thanks to brushless induction motors, and it takes just 22″ x 22″ x 10.5” (56x56x28 cm) of space.
Because the Tuktut has such insulating abilities, its external gear locker can be used as a snow sports equipment storage space for extended winter travels. However, Scout recommends a supplemental energy connection during long trips in cold weather. Additionally, aftermarket battery storage and charging options can help increase off-grid autonomy.
The Tuktut Minimalist starts at $16,500 – a $500 deposit is required – and the first deliveries are scheduled for the second half of this year. The Explore Series (courtesy of the Goose Gear partnership) comprises six unique modules exclusively designed for Scout’s entry-level model.
Goose Gear Explore Series modules will be available for purchase and installation from Scout dealers and service centers or Goose Gear’s dealers. Or, if it’s more convenient, the Yakima, Washington, factory can up-fit any of the modules. The prices for these custom-made add-ons range from $595 to $2,395.
The jacks are mounted to steel brackets located on the underside of the horizontals and extend outwards at a 45° angle for added stability. Each jack has an extension arm that slides in and out of the bracket and is pinned in place during loading and unloading.
The jacks are manually adjustable with the good old crank or the drill adapter (which fits a standard power drill). The jack brackets incorporate the tiedown ratchet strap attachment – play the second video for a full demo on installing a Scout camper (the jack system is identical throughout the product range).
41.5 inches wide and 74.5 inches tall (1.05 by 1.9 meters measured on the outside), the box was initially developed with the Jeep Gladiator in mind. Refer to the first video for more details, but don’t look the other way if you drive a Ford Maverick, its Ranger brother, or a Toyota Tacoma. And, of course, all different makes and models can accommodate this otherwise compact mobile hut.
For those backwoods explorers over six feet tall (1.83 m), some knee bending is mandatory because the interior height of the Tuktut is 72.25 inches (1,835 mm). Then again, the tiny space is centered around the idea that you sit or sleep inside.
Two models are available: the Minimalist and the Explorer (a Goose Gear collab that translates into six optional modules that can be installed on top of the base configuration). The Tuktut’s factory-spec’d Minimalist package offers optional removable camper jacks – height-adjustable, ratchet-anchored to the bed - and bilateral bedrail runners.
The all-new powder-coated portaledge bunk extension on the inside gives a full 80-inch (two meters) sleeping length (see it demonstrated in the first video). The new Molle design permits multifunctional storage customization (in the Stow position).
The standard box is a full composite substrate construction on an aluminum exo-skeleton framing. The 22x63-inch door (56x160 cm) has friction hinges and a clear glass window (that can be covered with a screen or a solar reflective shade. The other two windows on the Tuktut have the same light and heat shielding features).
Gel-coated fiberglass protects the walls and roof on the outside for an all-season, all-weather use. High-density polyurethane foam gives year-round element-proofing without taking a bitter toll on the truck’s payload. The wood-free composite construction provides rot-resistant excursions year-round.
For cold-weather camping, an optional rear-mounted modular Diesel heater – installed in a removable metal box outside the back wall – outputs a maximum of 2 kW. Burning just 0.24 liters of Diesel per hour (that’s eight fluid ounces), the warming add-on (PUN intended) can operate in extreme cold as low as negative 49°F (minus 45°C). The compact generator has low-level noise operation, thanks to brushless induction motors, and it takes just 22″ x 22″ x 10.5” (56x56x28 cm) of space.
Because the Tuktut has such insulating abilities, its external gear locker can be used as a snow sports equipment storage space for extended winter travels. However, Scout recommends a supplemental energy connection during long trips in cold weather. Additionally, aftermarket battery storage and charging options can help increase off-grid autonomy.
The 175W monocrystalline solar panel with a portable power station is one of Scout’s solid points for self-sufficient, self-reliant campers. The portable 4.9-gallon (18.5-liter) water tank is fitted with a charcoal filtration system.
The Tuktut Minimalist starts at $16,500 – a $500 deposit is required – and the first deliveries are scheduled for the second half of this year. The Explore Series (courtesy of the Goose Gear partnership) comprises six unique modules exclusively designed for Scout’s entry-level model.
Goose Gear Explore Series modules will be available for purchase and installation from Scout dealers and service centers or Goose Gear’s dealers. Or, if it’s more convenient, the Yakima, Washington, factory can up-fit any of the modules. The prices for these custom-made add-ons range from $595 to $2,395.
Like the other three Scout campers, the Tuktut secures the truck with a ratchet/hook system connecting to the floor anchors in the vehicle’s box. It can also be used off the truck, thanks to its four removable camper jacks. These weigh 114 lbs (51.7 kg) and can be easily deployed in a matter of minutes in case the truck needs to be used apart from the camper.
The jacks are mounted to steel brackets located on the underside of the horizontals and extend outwards at a 45° angle for added stability. Each jack has an extension arm that slides in and out of the bracket and is pinned in place during loading and unloading.
The jacks are manually adjustable with the good old crank or the drill adapter (which fits a standard power drill). The jack brackets incorporate the tiedown ratchet strap attachment – play the second video for a full demo on installing a Scout camper (the jack system is identical throughout the product range).