Camp Small: Scout Goes Compact and Light With the Tuktut That Fits Any 5'-Bed Pickup Truck

Scout Campers released their latest pickup truck camper, the Tuktut, the lightest of all four company models. At 634 lbs (288 kilograms), the Tuktut fits compact off-roaders with a five-foot bed (1.5 meters). The outdoor add-on offers basic accommodation for two, but it has enough standard features to allow year-round escapades with only minimal gear.

6 photos Photo: Scout Campers