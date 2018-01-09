autoevolution
 

Pandem Widebody Ford F-150 Raptor Looks Menacing in Tokyo

9 Jan 2018, 11:48 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
When one talks about Rocket Bunny bodykits, cars such as the Toyota 86 are the first that come to mind. As such, a machine like the Ford F-150 Raptor might seem like an odd choice for such a widebody approach. Well, Tra Kyoto, the company behind the said kit, also makes the Pandem aero package and has now come up with such a bodykit for the Raptor.
5 photos
Pandem Ford Raptor bodykitPandem Ford Raptor bodykitPandem Ford Raptor bodykitPandem Ford Raptor bodykit
The Japanese aftermarket producer has turned to its Facebook page to share a few images of the Pandem Ford F-150 Raptor bodykit with us. So far, we're only dealing with a set of renderings, which leave a few details out (for instance, the brake calipers of the vehicle seem to be missing).

Nevertheless, we'll get to check out the wide Raptor soon, as the development is scheduled to make its debut at this year's edition of the Tokyo Auto Salon - the bed wielder will be displayed at the Tokyo Tires booth.

The riveted-on fenders, with their angular styling cues, seem to suit the Blue Oval machine rather well. Of course, such proposals will always split opinions, so you can expect a certain part of the Raptor fanbase to dismiss proposals such as the one we have here.

As for the wheels used by the machine, these feature a simple five-spoke design with a concave profile, with the rims packing uber-wide lips.

Given the sportscar-like ground clearance of the rendered Ford, we're expecting the machine to portray an air suspension-fitted model. As such, those who still wish to take their F-150 Raptors off the beaten path should be able to fulfill their terrain-taming dreams.

The 2018 edition of the Tokyo Auto Salon is scheduled to take place between January 12 and January 14, so it shouldn't take long until we get to meet the fat-bodied beast we're talking about in the flesh.
Ford F-150 Raptor Ford F-150 Ford pickup truck widebody
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
FORD models:
FORD Mustang ConvertibleFORD Mustang Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleFORD Fiesta 5 doorsFORD Fiesta 5 doors SmallFORD Fiesta 3 doorsFORD Fiesta 3 doors SmallFORD MustangFORD Mustang CoupeFORD FigoFORD Figo CompactAll FORD models  