Pandem Corvette C8 Wants to Be Your Widebody Guilty Pleasure, Doesn't Come Cheap

People have done all sorts of crazy stuff to the new-gen Chevrolet Corvette, and the pictured example definitely falls in this category with that look-at-me design.
A 2020 model, in the 3LT configuration, equipped with the Z51 Package, it has been extensively modified, and you can tell what’s new just by looking at the pictures accompanying the HiveAutoGroup ad, can’t you?
The most obvious novelty is the Pandem widebody kit, with its chin spoiler, big diffuser, massive wing, bespoke side skirts, and the obvious fender flares. The door handles have come from the aftermarket world, and so have the carbon fiber roof, air suspension, and wheels, 9.5x19-inch at the front, and 12x20-inch at the rear. The protection film on the headlights, custom wrap with golden details, and special decals round off the makeover on the outside.
Open the door and you will see a similar color scheme, with a combination of black and yellow bedecking the cockpit. It features leather and Alcantara, contrast stitching, typical infotainment system, and digital instrument cluster, and all the gear expected from a Corvette Stingray C8. The vendor does not say anything about potential performance mods, save for the fact that it features a Borla exhaust system, which may have given it a few more ponies.
With no tweaks whatsoever, the new ‘Vette’s 6.2-liter V8 engine develops up to 495 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque, on the condition that you order it with the factory performance exhaust system. Chevy claims that it needs less than 3 seconds to accelerate from rest to 60 mph (0-97 kph) and that it will run out of breath at 194 mph (312 kph).
You’re probably wondering how much this C8, which has around 20,500 miles (~41,000 km) on the clock, costs, and as we mentioned in the title, it’s not exactly a steal. The listing reveals a buy-it-now price of $158,998, almost $100,000 over the MSRP of the base Corvette in the U.S.
The most obvious novelty is the Pandem widebody kit, with its chin spoiler, big diffuser, massive wing, bespoke side skirts, and the obvious fender flares. The door handles have come from the aftermarket world, and so have the carbon fiber roof, air suspension, and wheels, 9.5x19-inch at the front, and 12x20-inch at the rear. The protection film on the headlights, custom wrap with golden details, and special decals round off the makeover on the outside.
Open the door and you will see a similar color scheme, with a combination of black and yellow bedecking the cockpit. It features leather and Alcantara, contrast stitching, typical infotainment system, and digital instrument cluster, and all the gear expected from a Corvette Stingray C8. The vendor does not say anything about potential performance mods, save for the fact that it features a Borla exhaust system, which may have given it a few more ponies.
With no tweaks whatsoever, the new ‘Vette’s 6.2-liter V8 engine develops up to 495 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque, on the condition that you order it with the factory performance exhaust system. Chevy claims that it needs less than 3 seconds to accelerate from rest to 60 mph (0-97 kph) and that it will run out of breath at 194 mph (312 kph).
You’re probably wondering how much this C8, which has around 20,500 miles (~41,000 km) on the clock, costs, and as we mentioned in the title, it’s not exactly a steal. The listing reveals a buy-it-now price of $158,998, almost $100,000 over the MSRP of the base Corvette in the U.S.