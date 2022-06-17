Corvette C8 Understeers Straight Into the Vegan Life, Immediately Starts Eating Plants

Here’s another myth busted, if there was ever any doubt about it, mid-engine, rear-wheel drive cars can understeer. Don’t believe us? Well, first you should have your petrolhead license revoked, and second, all you have to do to see for yourselves is scroll down to the bottom, and hit the play button.
Don’t do that just yet, as we have to delve into the ‘what the hell happened’ part first, starting with the white ‘Vette, which appears to have been speeding onto a straight. The driver then probably turned the wheel, yet physics intervened, slapping their enthusiasm, and sending the vehicle head-first into the bushes.
Mind you, it was a very brutal impact, one that sent the new-gen Corvette flying into the air for a brief moment, before coming to a sudden stop. Toward the end of the video, which came courtesy of 323_1320 on Instagram, you can hear the engine revving. Some of the people who have watched the footage have jokingly said that it was driver trying to put the car in reverse.
Now, speaking of the person holding the wheel, who is the sole one responsible for this crash, we don’t know what happened to them, as the video ends just as quickly as it starts. What we also cannot tell you is when and where the accident took place, but here’s a tip to the person who filmed it: perhaps it’s time to consider getting a new phone.
If it isn’t a write-off, then this Corvette is going to need to pay a visit to the body shop to get that pretty body repaired. The underbody, suspension, brakes, and other components have to be thoroughly inspected too, if the owner wants to enjoy it in the future, though we reckon that they won’t be abusing the throttle that much, don’t you?
