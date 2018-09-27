autoevolution
 

Pagani Huayra BC Roadster Spotted Testing, Looks Ready For Production

27 Sep 2018, 17:46 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
With the BC incarnation of the Pagani Huayra having been with us for quite some months now, the time has almost come to meet it in Roadster version. We've been spying the Huayra BC Roadster throughout the year and yet another prototype has now been caught testing in its home country.
5 photos
PAGANI HUAYRA ROADSTER – GyrfalconPAGANI HUAYRA ROADSTER – GyrfalconPAGANI HUAYRA ROADSTER – GyrfalconPAGANI HUAYRA ROADSTER – Gyrfalcon
The hypercar was spotted doing its thing at the track, with the prototype having been spotted at the Autodromo di Franciacorta in Italy. It's worth noting that the said circuit is about two hours of driving away from the Pagani headquarters in San Cesario sul Panaro.

And while we often take for granted aspects such as hypercar prototype testing, we'll remind you that the dangers associated with such activities are anything but negligible.

For instance, a similar prototype crashed earlier this year during road testing, with the accident having taken place in Germany. Fortunately, the reports surrounding the accident talked about an injury-free accident.

The BC treatment will bring updates on both the firepower and the scale footprint front. And while the standard Huayra Roadster, if we might call it so, is already a light animal, a diet is always possible with such an automotive producer.

As with the non-BC Huayra Roadster, the upcoming machine will pack a carbon fiber removable top.

As for the twin-turbo V12 motor that can be found at the center of the car, which is supplied by Mercedes-AMG, this should be pushed past the 800 horsepower border. And despite the TT nature of the engine, you can expect an overly enticing soundtrack.What about the purchase-related details?
With the fixed-roof Huayra BC, Pagani said it would only built 20 examples, witch each of them being sold for around $2.5 million. Speaking of which, the newcomer will probably be sold out by the time it makes its debut - the move is expected to take place by next Spring.


 

More Huayra BC Roadster spyshots!😉😍😍 📸: @frank_supercars & @carmeloraco from our Facebook group (link in bio) Tags: #JustSupercars #just_supercars_ #Pagani #Huayra #BC #Roadster #PaganiHuayra #PaganiHuayraBC #PaganiHuayraBCRoadster #BCRoadster #HuayraBC #HuayraBCRoadster #car #cars #supercar #supercars #hypercar #hypercars #spotted #race #racing #racecar #racecars #Italy #rich #Franciacorta #spy #spyshot #spyshots

A post shared by Just Supercars 🚗🚘 (@just_supercars_) on Sep 27, 2018 at 8:53am PDT

pagani huayra pagani huayra bc roadster Pagani hypercar spyshots
Detroit: Become Weapon The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) BMW Concepts That Previewed Production ModelsBMW Concepts That Previewed Production Models
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
May the Space Force Be With You Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Short History of the Yellow School BusShort History of the Yellow School Bus
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never RetunFive Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
PAGANI models:
PAGANI Huayra RoadsterPAGANI Huayra Roadster ExoticPAGANI HuayraPAGANI Huayra ExoticPAGANI Zonda CinquePAGANI Zonda Cinque ExoticPAGANI Zonda Cinque RoadsterPAGANI Zonda Cinque Roadster ExoticPAGANI Zonda F RoadsterPAGANI Zonda F Roadster ExoticAll PAGANI models  
 
 