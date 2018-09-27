Pagani Huayra BC Roadster Spotted Testing, Looks Ready For Production

With the BC incarnation of the Pagani Huayra having been with us for quite some months now, the time has almost come to meet it in Roadster version. We've been spying the Huayra BC Roadster throughout the year and yet another prototype has now been caught testing in its home country.
The hypercar was spotted doing its thing at the track, with the prototype having been spotted at the Autodromo di Franciacorta in Italy. It's worth noting that the said circuit is about two hours of driving away from the Pagani headquarters in San Cesario sul Panaro.
And while we often take for granted aspects such as hypercar prototype testing, we'll remind you that the dangers associated with such activities are anything but negligible.
For instance, a similar prototype crashed earlier this year during road testing, with the accident having taken place in Germany. Fortunately, the reports surrounding the accident talked about an injury-free accident.
The BC treatment will bring updates on both the firepower and the scale footprint front. And while the standard Huayra Roadster, if we might call it so, is already a light animal, a diet is always possible with such an automotive producer.
As with the non-BC Huayra Roadster, the upcoming machine will pack a carbon fiber removable top.
As for the twin-turbo V12 motor that can be found at the center of the car, which is supplied by Mercedes-AMG, this should be pushed past the 800 horsepower border. And despite the TT nature of the engine, you can expect an overly enticing soundtrack.What about the purchase-related details?
With the fixed-roof Huayra BC, Pagani said it would only built 20 examples, witch each of them being sold for around $2.5 million. Speaking of which, the newcomer will probably be sold out by the time it makes its debut - the move is expected to take place by next Spring.
