Pagani Huayra Roadster Prototype Crashes in Germany, Ends Up in the Bushes

27 Jun 2018, 8:33 UTC ·
by
Just because hypercar prototypes come with plenty of tech goodies designed to keep them on the road and test drivers have "do not crash" as their top commandment, it doesn't meat that such test vehicles don't get involved in accidents. In fact, a crash of the sort took place over the weekend, involving a Pagani Huayra Roadster prototype.
It's worth noting that the said location is just one hour away from Affalterbach, which houses the Mercedes-AMG headquarters. And it's no secret that the Huayra is animated by a twin-turbo V12 supplied by the German company.

The Italian hypercar supposedly crashed in Aalen, Germany, with the local police department sharing a photo of the accident site on Twitter - we can see the go-fast machine... parked into a bush on the side of the road.

As it usually happens with such matters, the details surrounding the crash are scarce. Nevertheless, reports talk about the accident being injury-free, so the carbon fiber monocoque of the car deserves to be praised.

In fact, if we zoom in on the photo of the camouflaged prototype, there doesn't seem to be any serious damage to the visible parts of the vehicle.

This test car, or a similar one, had been spotted before, as Pagani is currently testing a new version of the Huayra Roadster. The natural expectation is to see this as the BC incarnation of the Roadster, since the Italians offer such a badge for the fixed-roof Huayra.

Regardless of the nameplate, it's clear that Horacio Pagani's company is almost ready to deliver one hell of a hair styling instrument. From the 800+ hp expected output to the budget-shattering price tag (the coupe costs around $2.5 million), the newcomer will be a collection of superlatives.

The Pagani Huayra BC Roadster could land by the end of the year, but you can probably expect it to be sold out at the time of its public debut.
