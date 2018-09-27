autoevolution
 

Mercedes-AMG Project One Gets a New Name, Revealed at Private Event?

27 Sep 2018
It's no secret that some of us have always found the nameplate of the Mercedes-AMG Project One a bit... cryptical. Sure, the moniker isn't as difficult to integrate as McLaren's MP4-12C, but, given how demanding the clientele is these days, it could certainly be improved. Well, as it turns out, Affalterbach has been working on that.
And with the hypercar preparing to hit the streets, there are hints that the company has revealed the new name of its halo machine.

Since we're talking about an uber-exclusive proposal (only 275 units are being offered for a price of $2.72 million per piece), the said hints come from a private presentation.

As you'll get to see in the image above, which surfaced thanks to Instagrammer rana65556, one of the screens at the said presenation shows that the name has been trimmed, with this appearing to be simply labelled "One".

Of course, this could always be a stylization, which means we could actually get a different nameplate in the end.

Speaking of the 1,035 PS hypercar, which is animated by an F1-derived 1.6-liter turbocharged V6 and four electric motors, its extreme performance has made us wonder whether this could beat the absolute Nurburgring record set by the Porsche 919 Evo (think 5:19.55).

When asked about the matter by the journos at motoring.com.au, Mercedes-AMG boss Tobias Moers has delivered an interesting perspective.

Could we beat the Porsche’s ‘Ring time? We could, probably. It would be close, but I think we could. I just don’t know what we’d do it for,” the executive explained.

Moers also went on to compare the two velocity tools, albeit while putting a rather unpleasant end to speculations at the end of his statement.

Theirs is a racing car that isn’t actually fit to race anywhere, in any class, anywhere. It doesn’t have any rules. We have to meet full homologation rules. We could do some things to the aero and take out the air-conditioner and fit some slightly different tires and then I’d be confident about it. But we’re not going to do that,” the head honcho said.

