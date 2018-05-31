Pagani Huayra BC Roadster Spotted in Italian Traffic, Shows Massive Wing

With the Pagani Huayra moving into the final stages of its lifecycle, the San Cesario sul Panaro automaker now introducing more special editions of the hypercar. And what can be sweeter than the BC incarnation of the Huayra Roadster? We've already spied the open-top beast back in April and we can now take another look at the prototype.

4 photos



Of course, we wondered if the Italian designers would eventually add the said aero element or come up with a more discreet proposal. As it turns out, the latter version seems to be true, we the prototype visible in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page showing a massive wing.



As is the case with the non-BC Roadster, the newcomer will pack a removable carbon fiber top.



Then again, the BC treatment brings upgrades on two fronts. We've already talked about the downforce aspects and we must also mention that the hypercar will be put on an even stricter diet than that of the "normal" moment.



Of course, the twin-turbo V12 motor occupying the center section of the machine, which is supplied by



When Pagani introduced the Huayra BC, the carmaker announced it would only build 20 examples of the machine, with each costing around $2.5 million.



The BC Roadster should follow the said recipe and we have to warn those of you who are currently reaching for the piggy bank - the car might be sold out at the time of its debut.



P.S.: You'll find the Pagani Huayra BC Roadster spotting at the 8:04 point of the video below.



The test car we spotted in the Spring featured an uber-aggressive nose borrowed from the fixed-roof incarnation of the Huayra BC, but was missing the super-sized wing of the coupe.Of course, we wondered if the Italian designers would eventually add the said aero element or come up with a more discreet proposal. As it turns out, the latter version seems to be true, we the prototype visible in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page showing a massive wing.As is the case with the non-BC Roadster, the newcomer will pack a removable carbon fiber top.Then again, the BC treatment brings upgrades on two fronts. We've already talked about the downforce aspects and we must also mention that the hypercar will be put on an even stricter diet than that of the "normal" moment.Of course, the twin-turbo V12 motor occupying the center section of the machine, which is supplied by Mercedes-AMG , will be massaged and you can expect its output to sit above 800 horses.When Pagani introduced the Huayra BC, the carmaker announced it would only build 20 examples of the machine, with each costing around $2.5 million.The BC Roadster should follow the said recipe and we have to warn those of you who are currently reaching for the piggy bank - the car might be sold out at the time of its debut.P.S.: You'll find the Pagani Huayra BC Roadster spotting at the 8:04 point of the video below.