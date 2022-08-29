Own 1 of 200 sX1 E-Bikes for a Tad Over $5K: Cycling Has a New Face and It's Norwegian

Folks, the name Buddy Bike has only been around since 1993, and while this doesn't make them as old as industry giants like Specialized, Cannondale, and Trek, this crew has been paying attention to what cyclist want and have been answering people's need for a different kind of bicycle.
One trinket that can be used to showcase precisely what this crew can do is the sX1 we'll be focusing on today. But, before we go on, I need to point out an essential aspect of this e-bike. While Buddy Bike is the official brand selling this machine, you also need to know that it's been developed hand in hand with Eker Design. If you've never heard of this design group, all there is to say is that they are absolute machines, having been implicated in countless projects over the years. From sunglasses built specifically for your face to robotic arms and boats, they have their fingers in all the design pies.
Now, whenever we seek to explore a bicycle, it's important to note precisely the sort of terrain it's designed for. With that said, all the images in the gallery showcase are nothing more than the sX1 in an urban setting. Judging from the lack of suspension, I couldn't agree more. But, just because this bugger has no suspension doesn't mean that the carbon fiber frame won't be working its magic, helping take up bumps, cracks in the road, and even a curb if you like light drops. 29-inch tires will also soften your journey.
something odd about the sX1 that doesn't seem to apply to other carbon fiber bikes on the market. Once you're done with your EV or happen to crack its frame, the crew at Buddy Bike states that this bugger is built out of recyclable carbon. I wonder how this is achieved as the company website doesn't clearly explain this aspect.
Since this bugger is electric, it also helps to point out that Buddy has done the market research and has whipped up a bike that can be powered by an array of motors. Why is this customization important? Because you can access the sort of bike you need and want, nothing more, nothing less.
With that in mind, I want you to imagine yourself on this two-wheeler, rocking it around streets with a cargo carrier behind you. Meanwhile, a German Sachs motor will be pushing out a whopping 112 Nm (82.6 ft-lb) of torque. I don't know about you, but that's nearly as much as some low-end cars. The option to choose a Bosch or Bafang motor also exists, and by the looks of it, all are mid-mounted.
some attention and operates on a Gates carbon belt with internal gearboxes.
Now, here's where things get interesting. Overall, just 200 of these babies will be built. But, I feel that if things go well enough, we may get to see more than just 200 being built. Yet, there's more to it. Because of the sort of materials used to create the SX1 and the capabilities it brings, prices start at 49,000 NOK (5,020 USD at current exchange rates). Start, so realistically, you can even pay up to 69,000 NOK (7,070 USD), depending on your bike's gear.
Before you lose your cookies over that price, I recommend tracking down a bicycle shop with one of these buggers on a wall, giving it an old spin around the block, and then deciding whether or not it's worth it. Just something you should be aware of if you're looking to be 1 of 200 out of 7.7 billion.
