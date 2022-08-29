Onyx LZR E-Bike Is Built for Both Dirt Jumping and City Riding, Is Fast and Powerful

The world mostly knows Onyx for its powerful, vintage-looking, electric mopeds, the CTY and the RCR. But with its latest two-wheelers, the California-based manufacturer adds some variety to its lineup, with two high-performance electric bikes. Meet the LZR.
Developed to be able to handle both city streets and steep hills, the Onyx LZR is available in two versions, depending on the motor you choose. You’ve got the standard LZR, which packs a 500W motor, and the LZR Pro, which is equipped with a 900W motor.
Both models feature a dirt jump geometry that makes the wheelers suitable for both street riding and freestyle. Onyx boasts of its bikes being made using its proprietary SWAT (Smooth Weld Additive Technology), which is supposedly “built for the most demanding pro athletes in the world.”
A 6061 aluminum frame is at the core of the LZR bike, which has its cables internally routed, it is equipped with aluminum handlebars, 26” Kenda tires, and Tektro hydraulic brakes in both its variants. The 500W model tips the scales at 40 lb (18.1 kg), while the Pro version is just a bit heavier, at 41 lb (18.5 kg).
The 500W mid-drive motor on the Onyx LZR offers 95 Nm of maximum torque and a maximum pedal-assisted speed of 28 mph (45 kph). As for the 504 Wh battery on the bike, it claims a range from 30 to 70 miles (48 to 112 km) per charge, depending on the mode you ride in. There are five levels of pedal assist available.
Onyx’s LZR Pro electric bike boosts the maximum torque to 120 Nm, while the battery and the range remain the same. Charging the battery on the LZR takes 7 hours at 2 Amps.
Onyx has recently opened pre-orders for its LZR and LZR Pro e-bikes and the first 100 customers will be able to get the former for a discounted price of $2,000 and the latter for $2,800. The bikes should ship within six to eight weeks.
