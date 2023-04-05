Owen Diaz Sued Tesla for Racism and Won $136.9 Million, But May Get Only $3.2 Million

Owen Diaz worked for Tesla as a contract worker from June 2015 until May 2016. In 2017, he decided to sue the company for facing racism on its premises. The first result was out in October 2021, and it granted Diaz $136.9 million. Tesla appealed and reduced that to $15 million, but Diaz rejected it and decided to face the EV maker in another jury trial. On April 3, the second trial verdict emerged. Tesla will have to pay a bit less than $3.2 million.

