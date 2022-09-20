Over 300 “Russified” Jets Are Set to Change Russia’s Civil Aviation, Others Doubt It

Russia has been working on domestically-produced airliners and aircraft engines for a long time, in an effort to diminish its dependency upon foreign manufacturers and suppliers. The drastic international sanctions imposed as a result of the invasion of Ukraine earlier this year left Russia with no option but to bring these airliners to the forefront, even if they might not be up to par just yet, or ever.
Sanctions made it very difficult for Aeroflot to use its fleet consisting mostly of Airbus and Boeing jets. According to Insider, it even had to “cannibalize” grounded jets to keep some of its jets in the air, since it could not get spare parts from Western manufacturers. Obviously, this can’t go on forever.
The plan is to introduce an entirely “Russified” fleet, which could be entirely independent form the West. The airliner has reportedly ordered 339 aircraft built domestically, including the Sukhoi Superjet New, the Tupolev Tu-214, and the Irkut MC-21.
Out of these, the MC-21 stands out as the future flagship aircraft, and the most technologically advanced. A medium-haul airliner built by the Irkut Corporation, with a wingspan of 118 feet (36 meters) the MC-21 claims a 3,728-mile (6,000 km) range, with enough room for up to 211 passengers.
Powered by the new PD-14 engine, it also boasts wings made of composite materials developed in collaboration with the Moscow State University. It’s allegedly the only airliner in the country and in the world to have such wings. But will these innovations be enough? Travel analyst Henry Harteveldt told Insider that that’s “unlikely.”
Given Russia’s track record, its domestically-produced aircraft are just not as advanced as their Western counterparts. So, while Russia is using big words and announcing “historic changes,” outside experts are skeptical.
Even if the MC-21 turns out to be better than expected, it’s still going to take years before the new fleet start operating. The first Russified jets were set to be delivered starting 2024, but even that date has already been postponed.
Harteveldt also believes that the MC-21 stands a better chance if it goes back to the Pratt &Whitney engine, once the international context improves. On the other hand, Serghei Chemezov, head of Rostec, stated that Airbus and Boeing aircraft “are unlikely to ever be delivered to Russia again,” so it’s hard to believe that other Western manufacturers would be willing to collaborate with Kremlin.
Whether it’s the right time or not, hundreds of domestically-made airliners will take to the sky in Russia sooner or later.
