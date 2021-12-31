Aeroflot to Operate Boeing 777-300ER Aircraft With a Premium Reconfigured Cabin

Russia’s flagship airline operator, the multi-award-winning Aeroflot, will be sporting a modified version of the world’s largest twin-engine jet, the Boeing 777, with a modified cabin that takes business class comfort to the next level.
The final wide-body Boeing 777-300ER was delivered to Aeroflot earlier this year, in May. The carrier had placed an order for 22 of Boeing’s highly-successful airplane, which have been delivered by the beginning of 2021. The latest jet to arrive would carry a prestigious name, that of Sergei Korolev. On April 12, Russia celebrated the 60th anniversary of the first manned space flight, which was possible thanks to Korolev.
Considered “the founder of practical cosmonautics,” Korolev’s name is linked to the launch of the first satellite, and to Yuri Gagarin’s first flight. This big name in the history of aerospace development was also previously carried by the Aeroflot aircraft, before being retired in 2018. Now, it’s time for the wide-body Boeing to bear this powerful name.
Already a massive airplane, boasting a 242-foot (74 meters) length, a 60-foot (18.5 meters) height, and a wingspan of over 212 feet (almost 65 meters), the Boeing 777-300ER was reconfigured for even more space. The cabin reconfiguration process was carried out by Haeco, a Chinese specialist in aviation engineering.
Aeroflot’s new Boeing aircraft will offer even more room, with a seating capacity increased from 402 to 427. The distance between seats is about 31” (80 cm) for the economy class, and 38” (96 cm) for the comfort class. Passengers occupying the 28 business class seats will be enjoying individual suites with sliding doors, extra armrest, and a 6-foot (2 meters) full-flat bed.
Plus, in the privacy of their suites, passengers can keep themselves entertained, as each suite is fitted with an 18.5” HD monitor. Additionally, all passengers will be enjoying the latest generation Panasonic eX3 in-flight entertainment system.
The Boeing 777-300ER boasts a range of 7,370 nautical miles (8,480 miles/13,649 km), and it also offers increased fuel efficiency, thanks to a lighter fuselage, a new wing design, and a more efficient engine.
Considered “the founder of practical cosmonautics,” Korolev’s name is linked to the launch of the first satellite, and to Yuri Gagarin’s first flight. This big name in the history of aerospace development was also previously carried by the Aeroflot aircraft, before being retired in 2018. Now, it’s time for the wide-body Boeing to bear this powerful name.
Already a massive airplane, boasting a 242-foot (74 meters) length, a 60-foot (18.5 meters) height, and a wingspan of over 212 feet (almost 65 meters), the Boeing 777-300ER was reconfigured for even more space. The cabin reconfiguration process was carried out by Haeco, a Chinese specialist in aviation engineering.
Aeroflot’s new Boeing aircraft will offer even more room, with a seating capacity increased from 402 to 427. The distance between seats is about 31” (80 cm) for the economy class, and 38” (96 cm) for the comfort class. Passengers occupying the 28 business class seats will be enjoying individual suites with sliding doors, extra armrest, and a 6-foot (2 meters) full-flat bed.
Plus, in the privacy of their suites, passengers can keep themselves entertained, as each suite is fitted with an 18.5” HD monitor. Additionally, all passengers will be enjoying the latest generation Panasonic eX3 in-flight entertainment system.
The Boeing 777-300ER boasts a range of 7,370 nautical miles (8,480 miles/13,649 km), and it also offers increased fuel efficiency, thanks to a lighter fuselage, a new wing design, and a more efficient engine.