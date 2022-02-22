Russia’s Next-Generation Airliner Proves Its Worth in Extreme Cold Temperatures Tests

More on this:

1 Nuclear-Powered Airliner Can Carry 600 Passengers at Mach 6, But Only in Sim

2 How to Test an Aircraft Engine, the Russian Way – Fly It Through a Volcanic Ash Cloud

3 Concorde vs. Concordski: Both Flawed, One More so Than the Other

4 Ten-Minute Clip on Landing a 737 Is a Tutorial on How to Become a Hero

5 EasyJet Takes Hybrid and Fuel Cell Technologies to an Airliner Level